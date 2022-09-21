Irish charity launches new London arts festival promoting good mental health
Community

Irish charity launches new London arts festival promoting good mental health

Shout London Festival founder Carey Fitzgerald

A BRAND new festival launched by an Irish charity in Britain hopes to open up the conversation about mental health in London through the prism of film and the creative arts

SHOUT LONDON: The Ashford Place Mental Health Film and Arts Festival sprouted from an idea by Carey Fitzgerald, Managing Director of Silver Mountain Productions, whose long-standing involvement with Ashford Place motivated her to explore ways of combining her own industry expertise with the charity’s pioneering work supporting the most marginalised and vulnerable in society.

Ashford Place CEO, Danny Maher, who has worked closely with Ms Fitzgerald in developing SHOUT LONDON, believes the event, which seeks to bring unseen and often poorly understood mental health issues into more open discourse, is well timed.

“The Covid lockdown has had a significantly negative impact on public mental health and the ability of services to cope, with reduced face to face engagement against a stretched system exposing existing and growing inequalities,” he said.

Ashford Place CEO, Danny Maher

“As thinking and policy around wellbeing continues to be locked in a top down infrastructure, Ashford Place is incredibly proud to support SHOUT LONDON, which looks towards redressing the balance, offering a platform that encourages publicly focused conversation, inspired by honest depictions of mental health in film and the creative arts,” he added.

Encompassing film, music, theatre, dance and poetry, SHOUT LONDON is being curated by Silver Mountain Productions, who, along with The Kiln theatre, also act as sponsors with Carey Fitzgerald as Festival Director, Ronald de Neef as Programme Director and Dominique Murphy-de Neef as Marketing Director.

And Michelle Collins, star of stage and screen, has been announced as festival patron.

“I am proud to be the Patron of Shout London - every family is affected by mental health of some kind and I’m delighted that Shout London is opening the conversation, as too often the subject is hidden,” she said.

“The Festival will celebrate the importance of the creative arts and mental health wellbeing.”

Festival patron Michelle Collins

As planning for the first festival gets underway, Ms Fitzgerald is excited for the future.

“Our long-term plan is to build SHOUT LONDON into one of the most diverse cultural annual events in the calendar, embracing an inclusive spectrum across all the arts,” she said.

“By engaging with communities and forming collaborations, the festival aims to celebrate the artistic expression of people with experience of mental health problems, exploring the relationship between creativity and the mind, while promoting positive mental health and well-being.”

Showcasing at The Kiln Cinema in Kilburn and at The Crown Hotel London, the free to attend inaugural edition of SHOUT LONDON: The Ashford Place Mental Health Film and Arts Festival will be held on October 10 and 11, to coincide with World Mental Health Day.

For further information and the festival programme click here.

See More: Ashford Place, Carey Fitzgerald, Mental Health, SHOUT LONDON

Related

London Irish charity serving vulnerable community members gets ‘well run’ rating
Community 4 months ago

London Irish charity serving vulnerable community members gets ‘well run’ rating

By: Fiona Audley

Irish charity Ashford Place appoints new trustee
Community 7 months ago

Irish charity Ashford Place appoints new trustee

By: Irish Post

Irish charity serving most vulnerable across London launches mental health initiative
Community 8 months ago

Irish charity serving most vulnerable across London launches mental health initiative

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Dublin, Galway and Cork rank in list of best European cities for single people
Life & Style 7 minutes ago

Dublin, Galway and Cork rank in list of best European cities for single people

By: Connell McHugh

Stephen Graham to star in new ITV drama about plot to kill MP
Entertainment 1 hour ago

Stephen Graham to star in new ITV drama about plot to kill MP

By: Connell McHugh

Stephen Kenny has backed Nathan Collins to get over the Jack Grealish red card
Sport 2 hours ago

Stephen Kenny has backed Nathan Collins to get over the Jack Grealish red card

By: Conor O'Donoghue

John Giles Foundation signs off with Football For All/FAI Schools donation
Sport 19 hours ago

John Giles Foundation signs off with Football For All/FAI Schools donation

By: Conor O'Donoghue

O'Brien names MU17 squad for Dutch friendlies
Sport 22 hours ago

O'Brien names MU17 squad for Dutch friendlies

By: Conor O'Donoghue