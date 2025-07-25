Coventry’s Celtica Academy dances up a storm
FOUNDED by award winning dancer and choreographer Maggie Gallagher, Coventry's Celtica Academy recently returned to the city's Belgrade Theatre for its bi-annual dance performance.

With over 70 dancers taking part, with ages ranging from four to 50 years old, the energetic show has become a cherished part of Coventry's cultural scene.

It has grown from performances held at the Butts Theatre to now two sold out shows at the Belgrade.

The Jackson Sisters, Catherine, Rebecca and Anna (Pics: Chris Egan)

The charity performance has raised over £85,000 for local and national charities including Cancer Research, Myton Hospice, The Snowball Appeal, Coventry Deaf Society, Cleft Palette Association, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, Line Dance foundation, and many others.

Maggie Gallagher lines up with the adult dancers (Pic: Chris Egan)

 

Marie Bracken from the Andrew Robinson Young Peoples Trust with Claire McDowell from Coventry Myton Hospice (Pic: Chris Egan)

Maggie Gallager with husband John and sons Sean, Gerard and Padraig (Pic: Chris Egan)

Deputy Lord Mayor of Coventry Cllr Roger Bailey with Rory Ryan Chair of Coventry Irish Society (Pic: Chris Egan)

A flying start to the show from Celtica's Ellie Reilly (Pic: Chris Egan)

