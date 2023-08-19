Dublin gallery to host major Andy Warhol exhibition

“Art is anything you can get away with,” said Andy Warhol. And indeed he got away with a lot — as any biography of the artist will inform you. But his art is anything but a con trick; it has stood the test of time. Warhol is also famous for the quote “In the future, everyone will be world-famous for 15 minutes," a view that has proved remarkably prescient in an era when social media has spurned a generation of self-regarding narcissists.

A unique exhibition of Andy Warhol’s paintings, prints, photographs, films and installations will open at Hugh Lane Gallery, Dublin on October 6, running until January 28, showcasing the artist’s extraordinary range of artworks produced over four decades.

The Andy Warhol Three Times Out exhibition has been five years in the making and includes more than 250 works on loan from museums and private collections in the US, Canada, Europe and the Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh.

The exhibition is curated by Barbara Dawson, Director of Hugh Lane Gallery, and Michael Dempsey, Head of Exhibitions, and is undoubtedly destined to be one of the top international art exhibitions in these islands this year or next.

A broad range of Warhol’s work has been selected for the exhibition in Dublin, from the Campbell’s Soup Cans to Marilyn Monroe. For once the term ‘iconic’ can be bandied about with real meaning

Also on show are some of Warhol’s other famous works including Flowers, and portraits of Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor, Jackie Kennedy, and Chairman Mao.

Several of Warhol’s self-portraits, skulls, electric chairs and avant-garde films Empire, Sleep, Kiss and Outer and Inner Space will also be part of the project.

Visitors to the will also experience Warhol’s immersive Silver Clouds sculpture.

Unique to the exhibition will be a section focusing on the work and collaborations both Andy Warhol and Dublin-born Francis Bacon had with acclaimed US artist and photographer Peter Beard.

According to Dr. Barbara Dawson, Director of Hugh Lane Gallery:

“Hugh Lane Gallery is delighted to present Andy Warhol Three Times Out. This exhibition shows how Warhol utterly changed the way the world experiences art. His work explored the relationship between artistic expression and the flourishing consumer culture of the 1960s, new technology, and celebrity status, as well as mortality, in a diverse body of works that underpins his artistic genius.

“As society navigates the age of social media and surveillance capitalism — how our data is being captured and monetized — it is impossible to overlook Warhol’s prescient vision so relevant to us today.”

The exhibition will run from October 6, 2023, to January 28, 2024.

Tickets for the show are now on sale at Hughlane.ie

About Andy Warhol

Andy Warhol was born in Pittsburgh in 1928 to immigrant parents from Slovakia. He moved to New York in 1949 where he became one of America’s leading commercial artists. By the early 1960s he had moved into the field of fine art and was exhibiting his Pop Art paintings in New York and Los Angeles.

Despite a near fatal shooting in 1968, Warhol continued to be enormously prolific during the 1970s and ‘80s. Over the course of a 40-year-long career, he transformed contemporary art.

About the Hugh Lane Gallery

The Hugh Lane Gallery in Dublin houses one of Ireland's foremost collections of modern and contemporary art. 2000 works are on display, ranging from the Impressionist masterpieces of Manet, Monet, Renoir and Degas to works by leading international contemporary artists.

In 1998, Francis Bacon’s famous studio was donated to Hugh Lane Gallery.

Picture credits

Andy Warhol, Campbell's Soup I: Tomato (II.46), AP edition E/Z, 1968, screenprint, 35 x 23 in.

Collection of the Jordan Schnitzer Family Foundation. Image: Strode Photographic. © The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc. / ARS New York / IVARO Dublin, 2023

Andy Warhol, Marilyn Monroe (Marilyn),

Collection of the Jordan Schnitzer Family Foundation. Image: Aaron Wessling Photography. © The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc. / ARS New York / IVARO Dublin, 2023

Installation view Hugh Lane Gallery. Photography by Denis Mortell 2023.

Original Silver Clouds: The Andy Warhol Museum, Pittsburgh; Founding Collection, Contribution The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc. Facsimile Silver Clouds: © The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc. / ARS New York / IVARO Dublin, 2023