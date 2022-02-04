€700,000 funding announced to promote Irish arts globally

€700,000 IN funding has been announced by Culture Ireland to promote Irish arts across the globe in 2022. Announced by the Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin TD, €610,000 will go towards supporting 80 projects presenting Irish architecture, film, literature, music, theatre and the visual arts worldwide through Culture Ireland’s Grant Programm. €100,000 has also been allocated for SEODA 2022, a special online curated festival over the St. Patrick’s Day period.

Announcing the awards, Minister Martin said:

"During 2022, Culture Ireland will continue to support Irish artists to present their work internationally and I am delighted that this funding will ensure that our artists can again reach audiences in person.

"It is for our artists that Ireland is best known and the period around St. Patricks Day offers a unique platform for Irish artists to reach audiences worldwide".

Culture Ireland has curated SEODA, a special programme which will present Irish artists to global audiences online in mid-March.

SEODA is a selection of some of Ireland’s most recent work from Irish artists covering theatre, music, dance, film, literature, and opera.

Many artists are being supported to travel to Britain, Europe and the US over the St. Patrick’s period to present their work including at Irish film festivals in Toronto and Chicago.

Among the list of artists to travel are Silverbacks, Aoife Scott and Sharon Shannon who will perform in Britain. Irish musicians from many genres will tour in the US over the same period, with Just Mustard supporting Fontaines DC tour and CMAT, Screaming Orphans, Téada, and Shane Hennessy all bringing their unique style of contemporary Irish music to new and existing audiences.

The Irish Architecture Foundation will present 'There is a forest in my backyard, but my house is built from trees grown far away' in partnership with the Estonian Centre for Architecture. Currently exhibiting in Solstice Arts Centre in Navan, the exhibition will be presented in Tallinn for a 7 week period in September and October 2022.

Dance also features in the programme, with United Fall presenting 'Birdboy' at Imaginate, Edinburgh’s International Children’s Festival and Teaċ Daṁsa presenting their award winning show MÁM at the International May Festival, Wiesbaden, Germany.

In September, Liz Roche Company in partnership with Solas Nua will present their dance show 'Yes and Yes' in Washington DC and also in Philadelphia.

Irish theatre will feature, with Manchán Magan undertaking a tour of the US from March through May with his acclaimed show, 'Arán agus Im'.

Also in May, Brannar Téater do Páistí will present How To Catch A Star in Ottowa, and from August to December, Gare St. Lazare will undertake the 25th anniversary tour of the Beckett Trilogy across the US.

Visit www.cultureireland.ie for a full list of December 2021 grant round recipients.