Culture Ireland's online festival SEODA to present Irish arts to a global audience
SEODA, Culture Ireland's online festival, is set to showcase the best of Irish arts from 13-17 March.

AN ONLINE festival curated by Culture Ireland will be presented over 5 days from 13 March, showcasing the best of Irish arts worldwide in the lead up to St Patrick's Day.

The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin TD, announced SEODA today, which will ensure Irish artists can reach international audiences, including the diaspora.

The festival is available free to all globally on Culture Ireland's YouTube channel, and will feature over 80 artists across 15 events.

Minister Martin said she was delighted for the festival to allow free global access to some of Ireland's finest artists "at this special time when Irish artists achieve world attention.

"This year SEODA will build on the success of the initial SEODA festival last year and will complement the Culture Ireland programme which supports artists to travel to present their work in person."

Last year SEODA was conceived by Culture Ireland during the pandemic and it succeeded in reaching audiences in 28 countries from the Philippines to Mexico.

Included in SEODA this year is a strong offering of Irish creative talents across art forms with the diverse programme including work by Fishamble, Druid, Irish National Opera, Saint Sister, Mick Flannery and Susan O’Neill.

The global aspect will be enhanced with events from Irish Arts Center, New York and Centre Culturel Irlandais, Paris.

All events are available free to audiences around the world through Culture Ireland's YouTube channel.

All performing artists are being paid for the online presentation of their work. Full details of the programme can be found at www.cultureireland.ie

