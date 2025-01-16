‘In The Press’ exhibition with Hypha Studio celebrates artists with Irish connections

THE ‘In The Press’ art exhibition at Hypha Studio in London is curated by two London-based Irish creatives Ciarán Mac Domhnaill and Hazel O’Sullivan.

Running until January 29 the exhibition presents a group of twelve multidisciplinary artists that have a strong connection to Ireland as their place of birth, home or work.

The colloquial differences between the kitchen ‘press’, as it is known in Ireland and the kitchen ‘cupboard’ as it is known in Britain, has inspired an approach that highlights the rich linguistic heritage of Hiberno-English as a bonding mechanism for this collective.

The co-curators, Ciarán Mac Domhnaill and Hazel O’Sullivan, have invited the participating artists to bring a domestic item from their press to the Mayfair gallery as a celebration of recognisable Irish products, objects and personal effects.

The selected artists include Carl Hickey, Chloe Austin, Ciana Taylor, Enda Burke, Farouk858, Hazel O’Sullivan, Hilary Kennedy, Kelly Ewing, Richard Malone, Sam Wallace, Spicebag and Venus Patel.

The Mayfair exhibition space is a former Aston Martin showroom and was awarded by Hypha Studios, a UK-based charity that matches creatives with vacant properties in order to provide free exhibition spaces.

Ciarán Mac Domhnaill is an Irish London-based writer and curator, and a graduate of the Royal College of Art and Glasgow School of Art.

Hazel O’Sullivan is an Irish London-based visual artist currently examining discourse around cultural identity from an Irish perspective.

She has most recently been selected for New Contemporaries (2024) and was awarded the Agility Award from the Irish Arts Council to support her artistic practice.

Hazel is a graduate of the Chelsea College of Arts (UAL).

For further information visit Hypha Studio.