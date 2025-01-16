‘In The Press’ exhibition with Hypha Studio celebrates artists with Irish connections
Culture

‘In The Press’ exhibition with Hypha Studio celebrates artists with Irish connections

THE ‘In The Press’ art exhibition at Hypha Studio in London is curated by two London-based Irish creatives Ciarán Mac Domhnaill and Hazel O’Sullivan.

Running until January 29 the exhibition presents a group of twelve multidisciplinary artists that have a strong connection to Ireland as their place of birth, home or work.

Lough Bed by Kelly Ewing features in the exhibition

The colloquial differences between the kitchen ‘press’, as it is known in Ireland and the kitchen ‘cupboard’ as it is known in Britain, has inspired an approach that highlights the rich linguistic heritage of Hiberno-English as a bonding mechanism for this collective.

The co-curators, Ciarán Mac Domhnaill and Hazel O’Sullivan, have invited the participating artists to bring a domestic item from their press to the Mayfair gallery as a celebration of recognisable Irish products, objects and personal effects.

The selected artists include Carl Hickey, Chloe Austin, Ciana Taylor, Enda Burke, Farouk858, Hazel O’Sullivan, Hilary Kennedy, Kelly Ewing, Richard Malone, Sam Wallace, Spicebag and Venus Patel.

Dad's Socks by Enda Burke

The Mayfair exhibition space is a former Aston Martin showroom and was awarded by Hypha Studios, a UK-based charity that matches creatives with vacant properties in order to provide free exhibition spaces.

Ciarán Mac Domhnaill is an Irish London-based writer and curator, and a graduate of the Royal College of Art and Glasgow School of Art.

Hazel O’Sullivan is an Irish London-based visual artist currently examining discourse around cultural identity from an Irish perspective.

She has most recently been selected for New Contemporaries (2024) and was awarded the Agility Award from the Irish Arts Council to support her artistic practice.

Hazel is a graduate of the Chelsea College of Arts (UAL).

For further information visit Hypha Studio.

See More: Hypha Studio

Related

Irish Heritage mark 50th anniversary
Culture 1 week ago

Irish Heritage mark 50th anniversary

By: Malcolm McNally

From Oscars to obituaries - the top stories on the Irish arts scene in 2024
Culture 2 weeks ago

From Oscars to obituaries - the top stories on the Irish arts scene in 2024

By: Fiona Audley

Literary treats for Christmas - and beyond
Culture 3 weeks ago

Literary treats for Christmas - and beyond

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Kneecap and Saoirse Ronan among contenders as BAFTA nominees revealed
Entertainment 7 hours ago

Kneecap and Saoirse Ronan among contenders as BAFTA nominees revealed

By: Fiona Audley

Man, 47, sentenced to almost 20 years for child sex offences
News 20 hours ago

Man, 47, sentenced to almost 20 years for child sex offences

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man arrested for assaulting three police officers in Co. Down
News 21 hours ago

Man arrested for assaulting three police officers in Co. Down

By: Gerard Donaghy

'A beacon of love': Coleen Nolan leads tributes following death of sister Linda at the age of 65
News 21 hours ago

'A beacon of love': Coleen Nolan leads tributes following death of sister Linda at the age of 65

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man in his 40s dies in Co. Wexford collision
News 23 hours ago

Man in his 40s dies in Co. Wexford collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man left in critical condition following Co. Monaghan assault
News 23 hours ago

Man left in critical condition following Co. Monaghan assault

By: Gerard Donaghy