Irish Heritage hosts its annual summer concert

THE IRISH Heritage Summer Concert took place in the beautiful surroundings of Leighton House in Holland Park, London.
The evening attracted a large attendance and featured performances from flautist Sinead Walsh, pianists Georgina Cassidy and Alfred Fardell, tenor Owen Lucas and violist Eve Quigley.
Irish Heritage is a registered charity whose objective is to advance public education and appreciation of the arts, particularly those of Irish and Anglo-Irish music, arts, literature and drama to the benefit of the community.
The next Irish Heritage event in the calendar is a collaboration with the London Yeats Society celebrating the era of William Butler Yeats with an evening of poems and music on October 22.
