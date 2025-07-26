Irish Heritage hosts its annual summer concert

THE IRISH Heritage Summer Concert took place in the beautiful surroundings of Leighton House in Holland Park, London.

The evening attracted a large attendance and featured performances from flautist Sinead Walsh, pianists Georgina Cassidy and Alfred Fardell, tenor Owen Lucas and violist Eve Quigley.

Irish Heritage is a registered charity whose objective is to advance public education and appreciation of the arts, particularly those of Irish and Anglo-Irish music, arts, literature and drama to the benefit of the community.

The next Irish Heritage event in the calendar is a collaboration with the London Yeats Society celebrating the era of William Butler Yeats with an evening of poems and music on October 22.

