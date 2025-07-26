Irish Heritage hosts its annual summer concert
THE IRISH Heritage Summer Concert took place in the beautiful surroundings of Leighton House in Holland Park, London.

The evening attracted a large attendance and featured performances from flautist Sinead Walsh, pianists Georgina Cassidy and Alfred Fardell, tenor Owen Lucas and violist Eve Quigley.

Tenor Owen Lucas (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Irish Heritage is a registered charity whose objective is to advance public education and appreciation of the arts, particularly those of Irish and Anglo-Irish music, arts, literature and drama to the benefit of the community.

The next Irish Heritage event in the calendar is a collaboration with the London Yeats Society celebrating the era of William Butler Yeats with an evening of poems and music on October 22.

Flautist Sinead Walsh is pictured centre with her mother Catherine and Hannah Seymour (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Pianist Georgina Cassidy and flautist Sinead Walsh (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

 

Irish Heritage committee members Isobel and Margaret Parkinson are pictured with Frances Connolly (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Irish Heritage Chairperson Jim Kirby is pictured with his wife Adelaide and Mary Wilson Mary's parents Ethna and Charles Kennedy founded Irish Heritage in 1974

Irish Heritage Artistic Administrator Tara Viscardi is pictured with Paul Malin and Ruben Padilla (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Helen Holmes, Rosemary Phillips and Irish Heritage Trustee Mary (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

