National Gallery of Ireland secures ‘significant’ new works by Irish artists

THE National Gallery of Ireland has acquired two new artworks by esteemed Irish artists.

The Gallery has announced the acquisition of The Bathing Hour, the Lido, Venice, a 1912 work by John Lavery, and Young Ireland, a 1907 piece by William Orpen.

The Lavery piece was gifted to the Gallery under a tax relief scheme relating to the donation of important national heritage items to the Irish national collections.

Orpen’s work was bequeathed to the Gallery by esteemed collectors Mary and Alan Hobart.

“Our Irish art rooms house some of the most popular works in our collection, so we know that our visitors – from home and afar – will love The Bathing Hour, the Lido, Venice and Young Ireland, Dr Caroline Campbell, Director of the National Gallery of Ireland, said.

“Acquiring these beautiful pictures by John Lavery and William Orpen for the national collection deepens public understanding of the range and legacy of these artists and expands our collection of works depicting key moments and figures in the history of Ireland,” she added.

“I am thrilled to be able to unveil pictures of such significance for all visitors to enjoy at the National Gallery of Ireland.

“I thank warmly the donors for their gift of The Bathing Hour, the Lido, Venice to the Gallery under Section 1003 of the 1997 Taxes Consolidation Act.

“I also take this opportunity to mark the considerable impact that Mary and Alan Hobart and the Pyms Gallery had on the visual arts in Ireland.

“We thank them and their estate for this generous gift of Young Ireland to the national collection.”

The two works are now on display for visitors to see at the National Gallery of Ireland in Room 16.

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