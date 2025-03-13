This underrated classic of ‘Troubles’ fiction turns 30 next year
Culture

This underrated classic of ‘Troubles’ fiction turns 30 next year

Peace Wall between the Lower Shankill Road and Falls Road (Photo: Getty Images)

FINDING a balanced perspective on the Troubles can be tricky. It requires wading through more than three decades of claims and counterclaims, propagandised accounts from both official and non-official sources, and deciding for ourselves whether what we’re being told is the truth or a piece of misdirection designed to conceal the full story. It can sometimes feel as though we’re pawing at a mirage. Just when we think we’ve reached something, it disappears before our eyes.

It’s no wonder the vast majority of fiction about the conflict has descended into trauma porn and sensationalisation. Popular narratives tend toward simplicity and in the face of diminishing interest from readers, authors are only too happy to paper over the morass with easy answers. It’s rare to find something willing to tackle the Troubles with complexity while still paying lip service to entertainment.

In this regard, Chris Petit’s ‘The Psalm Killer’ has no business being as good as it is. When I picked it up, the fact that its English author had a background in screenwriting almost made me baulk. I thought I had another ‘Say Nothing’ on my hands; another sexed-up oversimplification played for American and British audiences, who want to enjoy their Guinness in peace and suspend their critical thinking.

The premise is simple enough. Detective Inspector Cross and his plucky young sidekick WPC Westerby stumble upon a serial killer in 1980s Belfast. Cross is in an unhappy marriage. Westerby has a talent for getting on the wrong side of her misogynistic employers at the RUC. Together, they form an alliance in the face of British State conspiracy and an adversary so experienced, he seems to have a touch of the übermensch about him.

So far, so typical, except Petit - for all his fumbling over shibboleths and the occasional bum note when it comes to surnames (Cross’s snobbish protestant wife is called Deidre O’Neill) - doesn’t shy away from the intricacies of the dirty war. Bearing in mind that ‘The Psalm Killer’ was written in 1996, the fact that Petit tackles issues of British State collusion with Loyalist paramilitaries, police corruption and pockets of annihilating self-interest within Republican breakaway groups, is nothing short of remarkable.

Petit’s Troubles tableau seems to navigates this series of convoluted betrayals, hidden loyalties and agency state games with calculated ease. This is not to mention the terrifying antagonist at the centre of the book, Candlestick, who spins a web of ritualised violence so perfect that it operates convincingly as a synecdoche for the whole.

Petit, then, has done his homework. If you fancy delving into a thriller which captures the true extent of the Troubles’ paranoid atmosphere, you could do worse than pick up this 700 page tome. Just be aware that you might not make it through with all your nerves intact.

See More: Chris Petit, Collusion, Fiction, The Psalm Killer, The Troubles

Related

Future leaders announced for this year’s Washington Ireland Program
Culture 17 minutes ago

Future leaders announced for this year’s Washington Ireland Program

By: James Conor Patterson

Global greenness guaranteed this St Patrick's weekend - from the Caribbean to London
Culture 1 hour ago

Global greenness guaranteed this St Patrick's weekend - from the Caribbean to London

By: Mal Rogers

Five Irish debut novels to look out for in 2025
Culture 23 hours ago

Five Irish debut novels to look out for in 2025

By: James Conor Patterson

Latest

Bridget Christie’s hit comedy The Change returns this month
News 22 hours ago

Bridget Christie’s hit comedy The Change returns this month

By: Fiona Audley

Date confirmed for fuel support payment for pensioners in Northern Ireland
News 23 hours ago

Date confirmed for fuel support payment for pensioners in Northern Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Top Irish influencers on London's bar, restaurant and hotel scene revealed
News 1 day ago

Top Irish influencers on London's bar, restaurant and hotel scene revealed

By: Fiona Audley

SDLP leader becomes first MP to speak Irish at Prime Minister’s Questions
News 1 day ago

SDLP leader becomes first MP to speak Irish at Prime Minister’s Questions

By: James Conor Patterson

Over 200 Ukrainian refugees asked to relocate
News 1 day ago

Over 200 Ukrainian refugees asked to relocate

By: James Conor Patterson

Farmer fined for polluting waterway in Northern Ireland
News 1 day ago

Farmer fined for polluting waterway in Northern Ireland

By: Fiona Audley