9 U2 jokes you can't live with or without

THEY ARE one of the biggest bands on the planet and arguably Ireland's greatest ever musical export.

The unprecedented success U2 have enjoyed was always likely to result in a bit of ribbing though, especially when you have Bono as your lead singer and a fella calling himself The Edge on guitar.

And regardless of what you think of the band or their music, there is one thing we can all agree on: some of these U2 jokes are great craic.

9. Jesus and Bono

Q: What's the difference between Jesus Christ and Bono?

A: Jesus doesn't walk around thinking he's Bono.

8. Meeting God

Q: What did Bono say to God when he first arrived in heaven?

A: I believe you are sitting in my chair.

7. Falling Down

Q: Why did Bono fall off the stage?

A: He was too close to The Edge.

6. Knock, Knock...

Knock Knock.

Who's there?

Interrupting Bono.

Interrupting B...

UNO! DOS! TRES! CATORCE!

5. The Law

Q: What kind of lawyers praise U2?

A: Pro Bono lawyers.

4. Clap Your Hands

U2 are playing live when, in between songs, Bono starts solemnly clapping before pronouncing "every time I clap my hands, a child in Africa starves to death".

A wag in the crowd shouts "stop f***ing clapping then!".

3. Changing A Lightbulb

Q: How many members of U2 does it take to screw in a light bulb?

A: One. Bono holds the bulb and the world revolves around him.

2. The U2 Sat Nav

Q: Did you hear about the family with the U2 Sat Nav?

A: All the streets have no names and they still haven't found what they are looking for.

1. Their Name

Q: Why are they called U2?

A: Because everyone knows it's Bono, the Edge and…er…you two.