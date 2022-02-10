Andrew Garfield to present Jamie Dornan with US-Ireland Alliance Oscar Wilde Award

Two-time Academy Award nominee and Tony Award winning actor Andrew Garfield will present Irish actor Jamie Dornan with his Oscar Wilde Award next month.

The annual awards by the US-Ireland Alliance honours Irish contributions in the American entertainment industries.

Taking place on 24 March at the Ebell in Los Angeles, the awards are recognising Dornan for capturing "the attention of audiences and critics alike for his roles in both film and television".

He is currently being lauded for his moving role in Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film, Belfast.

The film is about a boy growing up in Belfast during the Troubles in late 1960s Northern Ireland. Dornan portrays the role of ‘Pa’, the young boy’s father, alongside Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench, and Ciarán Hinds.

Trina Vargo, founder and president of the US-Ireland Alliance, said:

"Jamie has spoken about how much this role meant to him – both in terms of how lucky it is to be in a film about your hometown and about how this role allows him to pay homage to his father, who died before being able to see this film.

"Belfast is very personal to Jamie and that shines through in his moving performance."

Speaking about Garfield presenting the award to Dornan, she said they "are old friends, going back to when they were just starting out as young actors in Los Angeles."

"We hope, and Jamie probably fears, that Andrew has some good stories."

Garfield currently stars in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick,… Boom!, a movie musical adaption of the autobiographical Off-Broadway show written by Rent composer Jonathan Larson. For his work in the film, Garfield has been nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor.

He also recently reprised his role as Peter Parker alongside Tom Holland & Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which quickly became one of the highest-grossing films of all-time, grossing over 1.7 billion dollars worldwide and counting.

Other Oscar Wilde honorees will include his Belfast director Kenneth Branagh and Academy Award winning writer-director-producer Adam McKay.

Irish actor, Dónall Ó Héalai, will also receive the 'Wilde Card', an award presented to up-and-coming talent.

Ó Héalai is best known for his critically acclaimed performance in the award-winning, period drama, Arracht (Monster). The Irish language film earned Dónall a nomination for best Lead Actor at the 2020 Irish ​F​ilm and ​Television ​Awards​​.

He is also set to appear in North Sea Connection, a drama which transports viewers to the stunning scenery of Ireland’s west coast which conceals a dark terrifying secret.

Irish performers Loah & Bantum, and True Tides will also perform on the night.