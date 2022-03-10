Colin Farrell to star in spin-off series The Penguin following success of The Batman
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 01: Colin Farrell attends "The Batman" World Premiere on March 01, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

IRISH ACTOR Colin Farrell is to star in a spin-off series of the recently released The Batman, reprising his role as the Penguin.

HBO Max has given the green light for The Penguin (working title), which will see the Dublin man reunite with director Matt Reeves to expand upon the role of the film.

Both Reeves and Farrell will executive produce, along with Dylan clark and Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as show runner.

"The world that Matt Reeves created for ‘The Batman’ is one that warrants a deeper gaze through the eyes of Oswald Cobblepot," Farrell said.

"I couldn’t be more excited about continuing this exploration of Oz as he rises through the darkened ranks to become The Penguin. Will be good to get him back on the streets of Gotham for a little madness and a little mayhem."

Reeves said "Colin exploded off the screen" as the Penguin and that "having the chance to thoroughly explore the inner life of that character on HBO Max is an absolute thrill."

"Dylan and I are so excited to work with Lauren in continuing Oz’s story as he grabs violently for power in Gotham.”

Released in theatres in North America on March 4, 2022, and internationally beginning March 2, 2022, The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz, has so far grossed $134 million at the North American box office and $124 million internationally in its first weekend for a $258 million global launch.

The critically acclaimed film is certified fresh at 86% on Rotten Tomatoes from more than 390 reviews.

