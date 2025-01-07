Lord of the Dance
Colin Farrell says it's ‘prosthetics from here on out’ following Golden Globes win
Entertainment

Colin Farrell says it's ‘prosthetics from here on out’ following Golden Globes win

COLIN FARRELL claimed it is “prosthetics from here on out” as he accepted a coveted Golden Globe for his work on The Penguin.

The Dubliner won the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture for Television at the ceremony held in California on January 5.

The star plays Oswald Cobblepot - otherwsie known as The Penguin - in Lauren LeFranc’s HBO mini-series, in which he underwent heavy prosthetics to effectively portray the character.

He was quick to reference that fact in his light-hearted accetance speech, in which he joked he had “no-one to thank on this one, I did it all by myself”.

“Just a raw, pared-away performance,” he added, before clarifying: “I’m here on the backs of the talents of so many people through the years.

“Maybe this one more than others, because of Mike Marino who designed the makeup [and] his extraordinary makeup team.”

He explained: “All it took was three hours in the chair in the morning; I drank black coffee, listened to 80s music, and became a canvas for that team’s brilliance.

“Yeah, I guess it’s prosthetics from here on out.”

Farrell was transformed for his role in The Penguin

Farrell beat off stiff competition in the category from the likes of Richard Gadd for Baby Reindeer, Kevin Kline for Disclaimer, Cooper Koch for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’ Ewan McGregor for A Gentleman in Moscow and from fellow Irishman Andrew Scott for Ripley.

The win marks Farrell’s third Golden Globe, having previously won for his performances in The Banshees of Inisherin in 2023 and In Bruges in 2009.

See More: Colin Farrell, Golden Globes

Related

Andrew Scott and Colin Farrell only Irish stars among Golden Globe nominees
Entertainment 3 weeks ago

Andrew Scott and Colin Farrell only Irish stars among Golden Globe nominees

By: Fiona Audley

The Banshees of Inisherin a big winner at the Golden Globes with three awards
Entertainment 1 year ago

The Banshees of Inisherin a big winner at the Golden Globes with three awards

By: Connell McHugh

Colin Farrell honoured at Palm Springs International Film Festival in California
Entertainment 2 years ago

Colin Farrell honoured at Palm Springs International Film Festival in California

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

PSNI assisting Spanish police investigating disappearance of Belfast man in Alicante
News 1 day ago

PSNI assisting Spanish police investigating disappearance of Belfast man in Alicante

By: Gerard Donaghy

Tributes paid to 'bright, loving boy' who died in quad bike collision in Co. Armagh
News 2 days ago

Tributes paid to 'bright, loving boy' who died in quad bike collision in Co. Armagh

By: Gerard Donaghy

Gardaí appeal for information on man missing from Co. Kilkenny since New Year's Eve
News 2 days ago

Gardaí appeal for information on man missing from Co. Kilkenny since New Year's Eve

By: Gerard Donaghy

Sharon Shannon wows crowds in Birmingham
Life & Style 3 days ago

Sharon Shannon wows crowds in Birmingham

By: Chris Egan

2025: A year of global instability
Comment 3 days ago

2025: A year of global instability

By: Larry Donnelly

Irish Heritage mark 50th anniversary
Culture 3 days ago

Irish Heritage mark 50th anniversary

By: Malcolm McNally