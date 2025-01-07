Colin Farrell says it's ‘prosthetics from here on out’ following Golden Globes win

COLIN FARRELL claimed it is “prosthetics from here on out” as he accepted a coveted Golden Globe for his work on The Penguin.

The Dubliner won the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture for Television at the ceremony held in California on January 5.

The star plays Oswald Cobblepot - otherwsie known as The Penguin - in Lauren LeFranc’s HBO mini-series, in which he underwent heavy prosthetics to effectively portray the character.

He was quick to reference that fact in his light-hearted accetance speech, in which he joked he had “no-one to thank on this one, I did it all by myself”.

“Just a raw, pared-away performance,” he added, before clarifying: “I’m here on the backs of the talents of so many people through the years.

“Maybe this one more than others, because of Mike Marino who designed the makeup [and] his extraordinary makeup team.”

He explained: “All it took was three hours in the chair in the morning; I drank black coffee, listened to 80s music, and became a canvas for that team’s brilliance.

“Yeah, I guess it’s prosthetics from here on out.”

Farrell beat off stiff competition in the category from the likes of Richard Gadd for Baby Reindeer, Kevin Kline for Disclaimer, Cooper Koch for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’ Ewan McGregor for A Gentleman in Moscow and from fellow Irishman Andrew Scott for Ripley.

The win marks Farrell’s third Golden Globe, having previously won for his performances in The Banshees of Inisherin in 2023 and In Bruges in 2009.