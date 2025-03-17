Dana shares family’s shocking emigration story during emotional St Patrick’s concert
Entertainment

Dana shares family’s shocking emigration story during emotional St Patrick’s concert

SINGING royalty Dana launched the St Patrick’s celebrations in Co. Down over the weekend – where she shared personal stories of her family’s experience of emigration.

The former Eurovision Song Contest winner, whose full name is Dana Rosemary Scanlon, gave a special concert at the St Patrick Centre in Downpatrick on March 15.

The two-hour show featured songs and stories from her career, as well as the new songs she has penned in honour of St Patrick and St Brigid.

Dana took to the stage at the St Patrick's Centre in Co. Down over the weekend

Dana, who shot to fame in 1970 when she won the Eurovision with the song All Kinds of Everything, went on to enjoy a successful career as a singer before turning to politics where she was a member of European Parliament for the Connacht-Ulster constituency from 1999 to 2004.

She gave an emotional rendition of her Eurovision song during the concert, for which she was accompanied by her brother Gerry on the keyboard, telling the audience at the St Patrick Centre, “this is our song”.

Dana's nephew (left) and brother Gerry were also at the concert

The gig also included Dana’s take on the Johnny Cash hit, A Thing Called Love and even saw her take to the guitar for the likes of The Leaving of Liverpool, by The Dubliners.

That tune led the singer to tell her own family’s emigration story, which saw her great grandfather leave her family in Derry to go and work in Liverpool, never to return.

Dana explained that she later learned he had started another family - and discovered years later that the wardrobe woman she worked with while performing in a pantomime in Southport, was actually his daughter.

“That’s an extraordinary thing,” she said, adding with a smile: “But that’s our secret.”

Dana shared personal stories of her family's experience of emigration during the gig

She also sang one of her most famous songs, Our Lady of Knock which was co-written by her husband Damien Scallon.

The star admitted to the audience that she had no idea how widespread the song had become until a man she met in the US told her it was his favourite Irish song - although he had no idea she had written it.

“Never underestimate what God can do,” she said.

Following the concert, St Patrick’s Centre director Tim Campbell said he was “delighted” to welcome Dana, who grew up in Derry, back to Downpatrick.

“She is a great friend of The Saint Patrick Centre and this was a wonderful way to launch our Saint Patrick’s weekend,” he said.

Events contnue at the St Patrick's Centre throughout the day today, click here for further information.

See More: Co Down, Dana, Downpatrick, St Patrick's Centre

Related

Ten minutes with Eugene O'Hare
Culture 2 years ago

Ten minutes with Eugene O'Hare

By: Irish Post

Irish singer brings audience to tears during emotional tribute to brother on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’
Entertainment 5 years ago

Irish singer brings audience to tears during emotional tribute to brother on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’

By: Jack Beresford

Nyahh's latest album revives the heartbeat of fiddle music
Entertainment 2 days ago

Nyahh's latest album revives the heartbeat of fiddle music

By: Jim Keaveney

Latest

After St Patrick's Washington celebrations - the shape of things to come?
News 1 day ago

After St Patrick's Washington celebrations - the shape of things to come?

By: Peter Kelly

Hourly service between Belfast and Dublin: the verdict six months on
News 2 days ago

Hourly service between Belfast and Dublin: the verdict six months on

By: James Conor Patterson

The bittersweet reality of my new Irish passport
Comment 2 days ago

The bittersweet reality of my new Irish passport

By: Paul Burke

New documentary focuses on high suicide rate among young Traveller men
News 2 days ago

New documentary focuses on high suicide rate among young Traveller men

By: Phil Campion

Future leaders announced for this year’s Washington Ireland Program
Culture 2 days ago

Future leaders announced for this year’s Washington Ireland Program

By: James Conor Patterson

Burke family thrown out of gala dinner in Washington
News 3 days ago

Burke family thrown out of gala dinner in Washington

By: James Conor Patterson