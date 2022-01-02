Ed Sheeran slated for 'butchering' Raglan Road cover on New Year's Eve show
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran slated for 'butchering' Raglan Road cover on New Year's Eve show

Ed Sheeran performing at the iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball on December 10, 2021 in New York City (Image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

ED SHEERAN may have finished 2021 on top of the singles charts in Britain and Ireland, but his New Year's Eve cover of Irish classic Raglan Road left viewers distinctly unimpressed.

The singer, whose paternal grandparents are from Ireland, performed the Dubliners song as a duet with Joy Crooks on Jools Holland's Annual Hootenanny.

Holland himself joined in, accompanying Sheeran and Crooks on the piano for the performance on his annual end-of-year BBC Two show.

But while Sheeran is hugely talented and immensely proud of his Irish roots, that seemed to count for little as some viewers claimed he 'butchered' the song.

Also among the criticism was that it made Ronan Keating's infamous Fairytale of New York cover look good, while one Twitter user said they could "never forgive" Sheeran.

Meanwhile, comments on the YouTube video of the recording were equally as scathing.

"This version has put the Good Friday Agreement into jeopardy," wrote one user.

Another added: "This does not put shivers down my spine or give me goosebumps. It is an abomination."

Meanwhile, a third wrote: "I never knew my ears could cry.”

However, it wasn't all bad news for Sheeran, with some defending both his performance and decision to cover the song.

Whatever viewers thought, it's unlikely to blot what has been another great year for Sheeran.

As well as ending the year top of the singles charts in Britain and Ireland with his Christmas duet with Elton John, Sheeran also finished 2021 on top of Britain's 2021 album charts.

His Equals album also topped charts around the world following its October release, while the singles Bad Habits and Shivers also reached No. 1 in Britain and Ireland.

2022 also promises to be another big year for the star, who will play two dates each in Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Belfast as part of his Mathematics European tour.

See More: Ed Sheeran, Jools Holland, Joy Crooks

Related

Ed Sheeran and Elton John festive song favourite for Christmas No. 1
Entertainment 3 weeks ago

Ed Sheeran and Elton John festive song favourite for Christmas No. 1

By: Gerard Donaghy

Ed Sheeran performs with children's choir on Late Late Toy Show
Entertainment 1 month ago

Ed Sheeran performs with children's choir on Late Late Toy Show

By: Gerard Donaghy

Ed Sheeran 'related to Mafia hitman Frank Sheeran' from Martin Scorsese's The Irishman
News 1 month ago

Ed Sheeran 'related to Mafia hitman Frank Sheeran' from Martin Scorsese's The Irishman

By: Irish Post

Latest

Choose Hellebore - no other New Year flower is more eloquent or welcoming
Home & Garden 1 day ago

Choose Hellebore - no other New Year flower is more eloquent or welcoming

By: Charlie Wilkins

ALL TO PLAY FOR: There’s plenty of Irish sport to look forward to in 2022
Sport 1 day ago

ALL TO PLAY FOR: There’s plenty of Irish sport to look forward to in 2022

By: Jack Martin

Literary festival launching on Ireland's Spike Island will be dedicated to crime writing
Culture 1 day ago

Literary festival launching on Ireland's Spike Island will be dedicated to crime writing

By: Fiona Audley

SPEECH MARKED: The strong words and important statements that made the headlines in 2021…
News 1 day ago

SPEECH MARKED: The strong words and important statements that made the headlines in 2021…

By: Mal Rogers

Potter: Aaron Connolly's move to Middlesbrough will benefit all parties.
Sport 1 day ago

Potter: Aaron Connolly's move to Middlesbrough will benefit all parties.

By: Conor O'Donoghue