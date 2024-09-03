Excitement builds for Peaky Blinders movie as stellar Irish cast revealed

EXCITEMENT is building for the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie as new names have been announced among the cast.

Prior to the popular BBC series drawing to a close in April 2022 the show’s creator Stephen Knight had suggested the saga might continue with a feature-length production.

That was confirmed in June, when it was announced that Oscar winner Cillian Murphy is set to reprise his role as Tommy Shelby in Netflix’s movie version of the show.

"It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn't finished with me," said the Cork native.

"It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders,” he added.

More recently Netflix have confirmed that the production, which is being directed by Tom Harper, will also feature Dublin-born Saltburn star Barry Keoghan and Swedish actor Rebecca Ferguson, who has starred in the likes of Dune and The Greatest Showman, among the cast.

The film, which goes into production later this year, will continue the story of Knight’s six-season gangster drama.

Set in Birmingham between 1919 and 1934, Peaky Blinders followed the rise and fall of the Shelby family.

“When I first directed Peaky Blinders over 10 years ago, we didn’t know what the series would become, but we did know that there was something in the alchemy of the cast and the writing that felt explosive,” Harper, who directed episodes in the show’s first season, said.

“Peaky has always been a story about family — and so it’s incredibly exciting to be reuniting with Steve and Cillian to bring the movie to audiences across the world on Netflix,’ he added.

Speaking of what’s to come in the large screen version of his iconic series, Knight claims it will be all action.

“I’m genuinely thrilled that this movie is about to happen,” he said.

“It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full on Peaky Blinders at war.”