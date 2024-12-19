Lord of the Dance
‘That’s a wrap’: Filming completed on Peaky Blinders movie, Netflix confirms
FILMING has wrapped on the highly-anticipated Peaky Blinders movie, Netflix has confirmed.

The streaming service confirmed the completion of the film in a social media post today where they shared an image of its Irish stars Cillian Murphy and Barry Keoghan.

Both actors are seen smiling in the image, where they are in full flatcap character on the set of the film, which has been shot in Digbeth, in the heart of the Irish community in Birmingham.

Filming has wrapped on the Peaky Blinders movie (Pic: Robert Viglasky/Netflix)

Filming has taken place at Digbeth Loc, a new film and television studios created by Peaky Blinders writer, creator and producer Steven Knight.

“I am so thrilled to welcome the Peaky Blinders home to Birmingham and my own Digbeth Loc. Studios,” Knight said last month.

“The Peaky movie [has been] shot in the heart of Digbeth, which was the stomping ground of the real Peakies a hundred years ago,” he added.

Stephen Knight's Digbeth Loc studios in Birmingham

“Netflix has embraced our city and together we are committed to bringing the Birmingham people into our industry.

“This is just the beginning and our plan is to plant TV and film industry in Midlands soil and watch it grow,” he explained.

“The world will watch the Peaky movie and the world will know that it was made in Brum.”

Last month, West Midlands Mayor Richard Park visited the set.

"The impact Peaky Blinders has had on audiences at home and abroad has been incredible and it has put our region on the international stage,” he said.

“So Netflix’s commitment to the show and the West Midlands is not only a vote of confidence in Steven Knight’s new studios but also in the talent of local people working in our TV and film sector.”

Prior to the Peaky Blinders series drawing to a close in April 2022 Knight had suggested the saga might continue with a feature-length production.

That was confirmed in June, when it was announced that Oscar winner Cillian Murphy is set to reprise his role as Tommy Shelby in Netflix’s movie version of the show.

More recently Netflix confirmed that the production, which is being directed by Tom Harper, would feature Dublin-born star Keoghan, British actors Tim Roth and Stephen Graham and Swedish actor Rebecca Ferguson among the cast.

