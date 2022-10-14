Cillian Murphy and Peaky Blinders win at National Television Awards

CILLIAN MURPHY has won Drama Performance of the year at the National Television Awards (NTA) for his role as Tommy Shelby in the final season of Peaky Blinders.

The Cork man was up against Jonathan Bailey, Nicola Walker and Vicky McClure for the awards, which were held in London last night.

The winners of the NTAs are decided by public vote, with voting having opened in August.

The Irish star was not at the ceremony at London's OVO Wembley Arena to accept his award, but a message was read on his behalf by co-star Harry Kirton, who was joined on stage by another co-star, Packy Lee, and the show's creator, Steven Knight.

The message read:

"I'm sorry I can't be here tonight to pick up this award, but luckily I have someone younger (Kirton), someone funnier (Lee) and, obviously, the creator to do it for me.

"Once again, I want to thank all the fans who voted for this award. I've been saying it for years: Peaky fans are the best in the world... Thank you each and every one of you who voted for this award.

"Finally, I'd like to dedicate this award to every crew member, cast member and production member who worked on Peaky over the last 10 years, making this show the ultimate collaborative endeavour. We did it together. Lots of love, Cillian."

The show also beak out Bridgerton, Call the Midwife and The Split to win the gong for Best Returning Drama.

Other winners included Strictly Come Dancing, Ant & Dec, Gogglebox and This Morning.