Finbar Lynch and Tamsin Greig confirmed for West End transfer of revival of Terence Rattigan’s Deep Blue Sea

IRISH actor Finbar Lynch is among the cast confirmed for the West End transfer of a critically acclaimed revival of Terence Rattigan’s Deep Blue Sea.

The Dubliner, a seasoned stage performer who has also starred in the likes of Game of Thrones, will reprise his role in the production directed by Lindsay Posner, which enjoyed a sell-out run at the Ustinov Studio last year.

Lynch, who is marrried to fellow Irish actor Niamh Cusack, performed alongside Tamsin Greig in the 2024 production by the Theatre Royal Bath.

Rattigan's 1952 play tackles passion, loyalty and the destructive power of love.

In the West End transfer Greig will reprise her tole as Rattigan’s protagonist Hester Collyer - a woman who has left her husband for a younger man and is struggling with the outcome of her decision.

Lynch returns to the role of Mr Miller, a neighbour of Hester’s who comes to her aid on the day in question, while Nicholas Farrell retains his role as Sir William Collyer, Hester’s jilted husband.

The pair will be joined by newcomers to the production Hadley Fraser and Selina Cadell when the show opens at the Theatre Royal Haymarket in London in May.

