Entertainment

First cast members for 'Toy Show The Musical' announced

THE FIRST cast members for Toy Show The Musical have been announced, featuring some of Ireland's best acting talent.

The new original musical, which is inspired by the Irish cultural staple The Late Late Toy Show, is set to come to life on stage on 10 December at the Convention Centre in Dublin.

The story will follow a girl called Nell as she goes on an adventure as everyone in her town prepares for Toy Show on the biggest night of the year.

Today, the actors playing the family of Nell have been announced.

Stepping into the role of Nell's Dad, aka Brendan Mooney, is Jamie Beamish, who has recently appeared on screens in Bridgerton and Derry Girls.

Clare Barrett (Fair City, Medicine, Wild Mountain Thyme, Trad) has been cast to play Nell's Mam Áine Mooney, while the role of Nana will be played by Anna Healy.

A casting announcement for the lead role of Nell will be made on Friday, 14 October, during that night's episode of the Late Late Show.

Tweeting after the casting announcement was made, Jamie Beamish said:

"EVERY kid in Ireland wants to be on the Toy Show. Well this big kid is in the Musical. I havent been in a musical in many many moons so I'm bricking it but I'm also Excira and Delira! More news real soon. Roll it there...."

Tickets for Toy Show The Musical are on sale now for €25 from https://toyshowthemusical.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173625137/events/428487281

