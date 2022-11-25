Theme for Toy Show revealed as The Wizard of Oz

THE THEME for tonight's Late Late Toy Show has been revealed as The Wizard of Oz.

Presenter Ryan Tubridy announced the news on news2day, and said that he has never been this excited about the show before.

"This is going to be the biggest night of the year. I think this is possibly the nicest set I have ever seen, it is pure magic.

"We are going to be following the yellow brick road all the way to Munchkinland to Kansas, to Oz, to the Emerald City."

He also said that the east few years have been tough and that the Toy Show acts "like a splash of the rainbow in a great world."

"I can't remember the last time I was this excited for the Toy Show. It is the thing that is close to the hearts of everyone who will be watching.

"Every age group, every generation, people will know from every walk of life where exactly we are going when we see the set-up."

The Toy Show airs tonight at 9.35pm in Ireland.

Click here to read all you need to know about the annual Irish tradition.