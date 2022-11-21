Need-to-know info ahead of the Late Late Toy Show

THE TV highlight of the year for many Irish people around the world, The Late Late Toy Show, is on this week.

On Friday, 25 November, Ryan Tubridy will wear his annual Christmas jumper in order to kick off the Christmas period and host the Toy Show for his 14th year.

From where to watch and what to expect, we've got all the information you need to know ahead of the most magical night of Irish telly.

When is it on?

The Late Late Toy Show is on Friday 25 November at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.

For those living abroad, that time converts to 4.35pm in New York, 1.35am on 26 November in Dubai, and 8.35am in Sydney.

What's the theme?

The Late Late Toy Show's theme is a secret as of yet, with not so much as a hint given to the public until the big set reveal, which takes place the day before the show.

In the past, the creators have taken inspiration from popular children's stories, inspired by Disney hits such as The Jungle Book and The Lion King as well as the imaginary tales pulled from the wonderful world of Roald Dahl.

Where can it be watched?

The show will be air on RTÉ in Ireland. For anyone living abroad, the RTÉ Player will keep you in the loop, available on both desktop and on the mobile app.

The Toy Show Appeal

The Toy Show Appeal is back for its third year running, having won the heart of viewers at home and across the world. Last year, a staggering €6,601,895 million was raised, with viewers watching from 150 countries.

Donations can be made via www.rte.ie/toyshowappeal, and proceeds can also be donated through the Donations tab on the Revolut app which will go live on the night.