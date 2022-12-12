Ireland finishes fourth in Junior Eurovision Song Contest

IRELAND HAS come fourth in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest, with Sophie Lennon from Co Down receiving 150 points for her nation.

The Junior Eurovision Song Contest was broadcast live on TG4 and worldwide on the TG4 Player, with sixteen countries competing in the competition.

Sophie's song Solas was written by Niall Mooney who also wrote Niamh Kavanagh's It’s for You as well as numerous other Junior Eurovision entries.

Sophie is 13 years old and has previously performed on Britain’s Got Talent as well as numerous West End shows.

She went viral with over seven million views for her performance of O Holy Night, a song her grandad asked her to record for him.

On the night, 13-year old Lissandro from France was crowned the winner Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex in Yerevan.

Lissandro’s song Oh, Maman! earned a grand total of 203 points, which was enough to finish in first place, with runners-up Armenia and third-placed Georgia scoring 180 and 161 points respectively.

Junior Eurovision was produced by Adare Productions for TG4 and is presented by Louise Cantillon and Darragh Ó Caoimh along with judges Niamh Ní Chróinín and Chris Greene and guest judges including, Niamh Kavanagh, Linda Martin, Paul Harrington, Brooke Scullion, Brian Kennedy and Ryan O’ Shaughnessy.

TG4 Commissioning Editor Laura Ní Cheallaigh said:

"I wish to congratulate Sophie Lennon on an amazing achievement, coming fourth in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022.

"This is Ireland's best achievement to date in Junior Eurovision Song Contest, and we are proud to broadcast the contest each year on TG4."