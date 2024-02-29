Irish film greats Ed Guiney and Jim Sheridan attend US Ambassador's pre-Oscars event
Entertainment

Irish film greats Ed Guiney and Jim Sheridan attend US Ambassador's pre-Oscars event

US Ambassador to Ireland Claire D. Cronin with director Jim Sheridan and producer Ed Guiney at her celebration of US and Irish film in Dublin

IRISH film heavyweights Jim Sheridan and Ed Guiney were the star guests at an event hosted by the US Ambassador to Ireland in Dublin this week.

Ambassador Claire Cronin hosted the pre-Oscars bash at her Phoenix Park residence and invited the two industry leaders to attend.

Dublin-born Sheridan, who is a playwright and filmmaker, has been nominated for an Academy Award six times during his lengthy career.

He received Oscar nods for his critically acclaimed Irish-based films My Left Foot (1990) and In the Name of the Father (1994) as well as his 2004 hit In America, which told the tale of an Irish family forced to emigrate to the US to find their fortune.

Director Jim Sheridan and producer Ed Guiney talk about their careers during the event

Producer Guiney runs the multiple award-winning film company Element Pictures with co-founder Andrew Lowe.

Over the years, the firm, which has offices in Dublin, Belfast and London, has picked up a whopping 26 Oscar nominations for films it has produced.

It has also won two Academy Awards, both for best actress, for Brie Larson in Room and Olivia Coleman in The Favourite.

It is currently in contention for 11 gongs at the 2024 Oscars, for its co-production Poor Things.

The dark comedy, which scooped up five gongs at the Baftas earlier this month, stars Emma Stone and is directed by Yorgos Lanthinmos.

It the second most nominated film at this year’s Academy Awards and the most nominated Irish-produced film in the history of the awards.

US Ambassador to Ireland Claire D. Cronin with director Jim Sheridan and producer Ed Guiney at her celebration of US and Irish film in Dublin

Speaking after her event, which is part of an ongoing initiative celebrating the 100th anniversary of US-Irish diplomatic relations this year, Ambassador Cronin said she was “honoured” to have the pair attend the “celebration of US and Irish film”.

“Honoured to host two greats of Irish film, director Jim Sheridan and producer Ed Guiney as part of the Le Chéile 100 Series at Deerfield,” she said.

“Jim and Ed have truly paved the way for the great success Irish actors, writers and producers now enjoy in Hollywood,” she added.

The Oscars ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, March 10, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

See More: Ed Guiney, Jim Sheridan

