Irish singer Robert Grace returns with new single and EP

IRISH SINGER-SONGWRITER Robert Grace is this week making a return with the release of a new single along with a brand new EP.

Known and celebrated for wrapping deep topics into light-footed, happy-go-lucky sounding tracks, Robert has done it again with the track titled 'Need You Back'.

'Need You Back' boasts an uplifting beat, an optimistically catchy guitar line and an anthem-like refrain that leaves you feeling more encouraged than ever.

The song makes part of his new five-track EP ‘XXVII’, and lyrically is about "losing someone you should've fought a lot to keep, only realizing that when it’s too late."

In his own words, Robert Grace says:

"I would describe it as a hopeful uplifting pop ballad," adding, "You won’t know whether to smile or cry after listening to this track!!"

'Need You Back' was co-written and produced by the Norwegian duo ASV.

On TikTok, Robert Grace has got an impressive following of more than 2 million people, where he showcases his own music and original musical mash-ups.

Furthermore, his hit single 'Fake Fine', his joint track with Emma Steinbakken 'Self', as well as other songs like 'The Hurt You Gave Me' and his most recent release 'Break The Silence' and 'Hate Me' have garnered him tens of millions of plays on Spotify.

With some of his live dates having been pushed to March 2022, this month also now marks the release of his EP 'XXVII' (Twentyseven). The EP carries this name because 27 was one of the most difficult and at the same time one of the best years of Robert's life so far.

The tracks on the EP will cover a full spectrum of wild emotions inspired by loss, even death, questioning his career as an artist and, of course, love.

Both 'Need You Back and 'XXVII' are released on Friday across all streaming platforms.