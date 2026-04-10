Seán Keane in concert at the Irish Cultural Centre

THE IRISH Cultural Centre in Hammersmith is set to welcome one of Ireland’s most cherished musical voices this spring, as Seán Keane takes to the stage for what promises to be an intimate and memorable evening of song.

Hailing from the village of Caherlistrane, near Tuam in Co. Galway, Keane has long been regarded as one of the defining voices of contemporary Irish folk music — a singer whose style bridges the traditional and the modern with remarkable ease.

Often described as the “distinctive voice of Ireland”, his music draws on a rich palette of influences, from sean-nós and traditional ballads to country and blues, all delivered with a warmth and emotional clarity that has earned him a devoted following at home and abroad.

Music runs deep in Keane’s roots. Born into a celebrated musical family, he absorbed the sean-nós tradition from an early age, learning from his mother and aunts, while also developing formidable instrumental skills.

By his teenage years, he had amassed no fewer than thirteen All-Ireland medals at the Fleadh Cheoil, excelling across whistle, flute, uilleann pipes and bodhrán — a breadth of talent that continues to inform his richly textured live performances.

Keane first came to wider prominence touring internationally with the group Reunion, which featured his sister, the late Dolores Keane, herself a towering figure in Irish traditional music.

He later became a founding member of the acclaimed ensemble Arcady, alongside artists including Sharon Shannon, Frances Black and Johnny “Ringo” McDonagh — a collaboration that further cemented his reputation as one of the most versatile performers of his generation.

His solo career, launched in the early 1990s, quickly brought critical acclaim. His debut album All Heart, No Roses was hailed by Q Magazine as the Folk Album of the Year, setting the tone for a run of releases that would go on to achieve platinum success.

Over the years, Keane has picked up multiple Meteor Award nominations and has been named Best Male Folk Performer on several occasions by Irish Music Magazine, recognition that reflects both his enduring popularity and his standing within the Irish music community.

Yet it is on stage that Keane truly comes into his own. His live performances are renowned for their intimacy and emotional depth, whether he is delivering a traditional lament or a contemporary ballad.

Audiences can expect an evening that moves effortlessly between storytelling and song, anchored by a voice that remains as powerful and expressive as ever.

At the Irish Cultural Centre, Keane will be joined by long-time collaborators Fergus Feely on mandocello and Pat Coyne on guitar — musicians who bring subtlety and sensitivity to arrangements that allow the songs to breathe.

The Hammersmith venue, known for its close connection to the Irish diaspora in London, provides the perfect setting for such a performance: close-up, atmospheric and steeped in shared cultural memory.

For Irish audiences in Britain, this concert offers more than just a night of music. It is a chance to reconnect with a voice that has, for decades, carried the sounds and stories of Ireland across the world — and to experience them in a setting where every note, and every word, can truly be felt.

Sean Keane and Band play Saturday 25 & Sunday 26 April, at The Irish Cultural Centre 5, Blacks Road W6 9DT, 020 8563 8232

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