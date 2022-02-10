John McNichol to headline St Patrick’s Day celebrations in Nottingham
Entertainment

John McNichol to headline St Patrick’s Day celebrations in Nottingham

MUSIC star John McNichol will headline the celebrations marking St Patrick’s Day in Nottingham this year.

On the big day, Thursday, March 17, a concert will take place in Market Square showcasing the music, song and dance of Nottinghamshire's Irish Community.

The annual gathering of cultural organisations, Gaelic games and family and friends will bring the best of Irish traditions to the fore.

The headline act this year has been confirmed as Northern Irish Country singer John McNicholl and his band.

“This year we will be creating an Irish Village theme, with the various Irish organisations in the city and county hosting a small marquee,” the organisers added.

There will be Irish Stew for sale on the day, along with an area to sit and enjoy afternoon tea and cakes.

In the run up to March 17 there will also be Irish theatre and literary events.

For further informaiton click here.

 

See More: John McNichol, Nottingham, St Patrick's Day

Related

Irish author Kathryn Andrews releases debut fantasy novel
Entertainment 1 hour ago

Irish author Kathryn Andrews releases debut fantasy novel

By: Fiona Audley

Andrew Garfield to present Jamie Dornan with US-Ireland Alliance Oscar Wilde Award
Entertainment 11 hours ago

Andrew Garfield to present Jamie Dornan with US-Ireland Alliance Oscar Wilde Award

By: Connell McHugh

Ireland's Jessie Buckley and Fiona Shaw to star in mother-daughter drama
Entertainment 1 day ago

Ireland's Jessie Buckley and Fiona Shaw to star in mother-daughter drama

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

London Irish roll out red carpet for end of season dinner
Sport 9 minutes ago

London Irish roll out red carpet for end of season dinner

By: Irish Post

Bishop William Nolan appointed new Archbishop of Glasgow
News 43 minutes ago

Bishop William Nolan appointed new Archbishop of Glasgow

By: Mal Rogers

London builds momentum as Monaghan edge Warwickshire in Allianz National Hurling League
Sport 1 hour ago

London builds momentum as Monaghan edge Warwickshire in Allianz National Hurling League

By: Anthony McLaughlin

Dubliner Ian Garry on fighting with McGregor and his upcoming fight at UFC 273
Sport 6 hours ago

Dubliner Ian Garry on fighting with McGregor and his upcoming fight at UFC 273

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Joey Carbery says he will relish the France game after injury nightmares
Sport 8 hours ago

Joey Carbery says he will relish the France game after injury nightmares

By: Conor O'Donoghue