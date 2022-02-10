John McNichol to headline St Patrick’s Day celebrations in Nottingham

MUSIC star John McNichol will headline the celebrations marking St Patrick’s Day in Nottingham this year.

On the big day, Thursday, March 17, a concert will take place in Market Square showcasing the music, song and dance of Nottinghamshire's Irish Community.

The annual gathering of cultural organisations, Gaelic games and family and friends will bring the best of Irish traditions to the fore.

The headline act this year has been confirmed as Northern Irish Country singer John McNicholl and his band.

“This year we will be creating an Irish Village theme, with the various Irish organisations in the city and county hosting a small marquee,” the organisers added.

There will be Irish Stew for sale on the day, along with an area to sit and enjoy afternoon tea and cakes.

In the run up to March 17 there will also be Irish theatre and literary events.

