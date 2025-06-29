Kneecap have a dig at rocker Rod Stewart during Glastonbury set

BELFAST rap trio Kneecap had a dig at rocker Rod Stewart during their Glastonbury set on Saturday.

The band were the main focus on the West Holts Stage yesterday afternoon, despite — or perhaps because of — the BBC's decision not to stream their performance.

During the set, band member Mo Chara hit back at Kier Starmer after the British Prime Minister said the band should be axed from the festival.

However, the group also targeted Stewart, who recently expressed his support for the right-wing Reform Party and its leader, Nigel Farage.

"We've got to give Farage a chance," Stewart told the Times this week, while admitting he isn't personally affected by many issues because he's 'extremely wealthy, and I deserve to be'.

"He’s coming across well. What options have we got?" added Stewart.

"I know some of his family, I know his brother, and I quite like him."

He continued: "Starmer's all about getting us out of Brexit and I don't know how he's going to do that.

"Still, the country will survive. It could be worse. We could be in the Gaza Strip."

'Anybody going to Rod?'

Kneecap reiterated their support for Palestine during the set at Glastonbury while also having a dig at both Stewart and Israel.

"Anybody going to Rod Stewart tomorrow?" asked singer Mo Chara.

After being met with boos, he added: "Did I miss something? I mean, the man's older than Israel!"

Another member of the band can then be heard, saying: "Oul' Rod the Prod."

Kneecap I love you

'Older than Israel' 🤣 pic.twitter.com/FTrd9jQc2O — Matt (@MidlandsR) June 28, 2025

Stewart, 80, will play the Legends slot on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday afternoon.

The state of Israel was established 77 years ago in May 1948.

Celtic supporter Stewart's political views previously drew the ire of some of the club's fans after he revealed he had been a long-time Tory supporter but felt that it was time for them to step aside.

Arriving at Celtic Park in November 2023 for a game against Motherwell, he was met with chants of 'F*** the Tories' by some supporters amid a protest by the club's ultras group, the Green Brigade.

Stewart replied by flipping the middle finger as he made his way into the stadium.