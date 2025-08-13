Two men due in court over attempted murder of off-duty police officer DCI John Caldwell in Co. Tyrone
News

Two men due in court over attempted murder of off-duty police officer DCI John Caldwell in Co. Tyrone

TWO men are due in court over the attempted murder of an off-duty police officer in Co. Tyrone.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell (pictured) was shot multiple times in front of his young son as he packed up after coaching a youth football team in Omagh in February 2023.

He sustained life-changing injuries in the attack and retired from the PSNI in December 2024 on medical grounds.

On Monday, a 45-year-old man was arrested in the Stewartstown area and a 25-year-old man was arrested in west Belfast, with both detained under the Terrorism Act.

Police also searched a property in west Belfast and seized a vehicle.

Yesterday, the pair were charged with the Preparation of Terrorist Acts and Perverting the Course of Justice.

They are due to appear at Dungannon Magistrates' Court today.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

See More: DCI John Caldwell

Related
News 1 year ago

PSNI chief praises John Caldwell’s ‘selfless courage’ on anniversary of attempted murder

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

The Traitors Ireland set to premiere at the end of the month

By: Mark Murphy

News 1 day ago

Ireland to face Israel in basketball amid threat of team sanctions

By: Mark Murphy

Latest
Business 2 days ago

Ad ruling and Spanish strikes deal Ryanair a summer blow

By: Mark Murphy

News 2 days ago

Murder investigation launched in Co. Down as police suspect link to priest attack

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

'Paddy's seen enough': Bookmaker Paddy Power pays out on Celtic title win after just two games

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

'Shocking and brutal attack': Priest in serious condition in hospital after assault in Co. Down church

By: Gerard Donaghy

Business 2 days ago

Co. Antrim firm lands contract to build surgical centre at London hospital

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Police treat Co. Antrim arson attack as racially-motivated hate crime

By: Gerard Donaghy