Two men due in court over attempted murder of off-duty police officer DCI John Caldwell in Co. Tyrone

TWO men are due in court over the attempted murder of an off-duty police officer in Co. Tyrone.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell (pictured) was shot multiple times in front of his young son as he packed up after coaching a youth football team in Omagh in February 2023.

He sustained life-changing injuries in the attack and retired from the PSNI in December 2024 on medical grounds.

On Monday, a 45-year-old man was arrested in the Stewartstown area and a 25-year-old man was arrested in west Belfast, with both detained under the Terrorism Act.

Police also searched a property in west Belfast and seized a vehicle.

Yesterday, the pair were charged with the Preparation of Terrorist Acts and Perverting the Course of Justice.

They are due to appear at Dungannon Magistrates' Court today.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.