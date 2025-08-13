Irish solar panel firm Activ8 Energies eyes British expansion after acquiring Lancashire firm

AN IRISH solar panel firm has furthered its plans to expand within Britain with the acquisition of a renewable energy company in Lancashire.

Activ8 Solar Energies, which is based in Co. Monaghan, has moved for Burnley-based firm Low Carbon Energy as part of plans to secure more commercial infrastructure projects in Britain.

It follows the Irish firm's recent work on a £3m solar farm at John Lennon Airport in Liverpool that will provide 25 per cent of the airport's electricity when it goes live next month.

"This acquisition marks a transformative moment for Activ8 as we accelerate our UK growth ambitions," said CEO Ciarán Marron.

"By combining the strengths of Activ8 and Low Carbon Energy, we're better equipped than ever to deliver innovative, large-scale energy solutions for clients seeking sustainable energy security.

"Low Carbon Energy's impressive track record, technical capability and prestigious client base complement our vision perfectly.

"Together, we're poised to scale nationwide and play a central role in supporting the UK's transition to a low-carbon economy."

Activ8 — which is 50 per cent owned by SSE Airtricity, an Irish subsidiary of SSE — is planning to double turnover and installed solar capacity over the next few years as it sets its sights on expanding beyond Ireland.

It aims to become the biggest commercial and industrial renewable energy provider in Britain.

The solar sector is going from strength-to-strength in Britain thanks in part to the popularity of power purchase agreements.

The funding model, which allows companies to install solar at no cost, has become an important lever in rolling out solar generation in commercial and industrial sites nationwide.

'Exciting step forward'

Low Carbon Energy will continue operating under its existing brand in the near term, ensuring continuity for its existing customers while benefiting from Activ8's resources and scale.

Founded in 2009 by Ged and Maura Ennis, the company has worked across more than 300 sites nationwide, delivering more than 60MW of installed solar capacity.

Its client portfolio includes BMW, Porsche, Co-op, Boeing, Drax Power, Tata Steel, Wickes, United Utilities and the NHS.

It opened an office in Galway in 2015.

As part of the deal, Activ8 has acquired 100 per cent of LCE's shareholding.

Benedict Ennis will continue to lead the business as Managing Director, while founder Ged Ennis will remain as a non-executive director, providing strategic guidance as the business enters its next phase of growth.

"This partnership is an exciting step forward for everyone at LCE," said Benedict Ellis.

"Activ8's track record and market leadership will allow us to build on our foundations, expand our team and deliver more projects at greater scale, nationwide.

"Our clients will benefit from our enhanced capacity and a shared commitment to quality, innovation and customer focus."