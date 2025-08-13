€16m allocated to cross-border research partnerships including Parkinson's Disease project

THE IRISH GOVERNMENT has announced it has allocated €16m to cross-border research collaborations between higher education institutions in Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Among the projects is one to help those suffering with Parkinson's Disease and another to develop cybersecurity to support cross-border infrastructures.

The investment is delivered through the North-South Research Programme (NSRP), a collaborative scheme funded by the government through the Shared Island Fund.

"Deepening cooperation between higher education institutions and researchers on a cross-border basis to conduct research of economic and social benefit to the whole island is a key priority of the government's Shared Island Initiative," said Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

"I am very pleased to see the Higher Education Authority in this second round of the programme enabling four major new institutional cross-border research partnerships with this focus.

"I congratulate all of the successful research teams and institutions and look forward to seeing the outputs and benefits that each project will deliver in the years ahead."

Partnerships

The projects were chosen following a highly competitive process involving 131 applications from 17 higher education institutions, evaluated by international experts.

Co-Create has been developed by the National College of Art and Design and Ulster University.

It aims to use art and design to create frameworks, toolkits and models for co-creation in areas like healthcare and community-led services.

University of Limerick and Queen's University Belfast have joined forces for the CyberUnite project, which aims to secure cross-border critical infrastructure.

Its goal is to enhance cyber-resilience and improve economic and national security, developing a unified cybersecurity research ecosystem.

Developed by Trinity College Dublin and Queen's University Belfast, Lifelangs aims to foster a shared understanding of linguistic diversity and promoting social cohesion.

It will create a centre dedicated to studying the languages and identities shared across different communities across the island of Ireland.

Finally, PD-Life will create an all-island Parkinson's Disease research hub that will look at wellbeing and resilience for people living with the condition.

Created by University College Cork and Queen's University Belfast, it will focus on areas such as stigma, mental health and physical activity.

Each of the four projects will receive up to €4m over a four-year period.

'Potential'

"Since my appointment, I have actively engaged in strengthening North-South collaborations between higher-education and research institutions," said James Lawless, Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science.

"Today's announcement is a clear demonstration of the potential we unlock when we work together at scale.

"These projects, spanning cybersecurity, language and identity, Parkinson’s Disease research, and inclusive design, demonstrate the potential of what shared research ambition can achieve.

"They will foster innovation, inform policy, and enhance quality of life across communities. Crucially, they set the stage for deeper collaboration in the years ahead."