Young man dies after getting into difficulty while swimming in Co. Kerry

A YOUNG man has died after getting into difficulty while swimming in Co. Kerry.

The incident occurred in the River Flesk in Killarney at around 3.30pm on Tuesday.

Gardai and emergency services were alerted to the incident and the man, aged in his 20s, was removed from the water.

"He was later pronounced deceased at the scene," read a statement from gardaí.

"A post-mortem examination will take place in due course. A file will be prepared for the coroner."

The statement added that investigations are ongoing.