Legendary fiddler Paddy Glackin will receive highest traditional Irish music award

LEGENDARY fiddler Paddy Glackin will this month receive the highest accolade in traditional Irish music.

The Dublin native, who has been in the business for nearly 50 years, will be awarded the Musician 2022 gong in TG4’s annual Gradam Ceoil awards.

The awards ceremony, which is now in its 25th year, will take place in Dublin for the first time in its history and will air live on TG4 on Easter Sunday, April 17 at 9.30pm from the National Concert Hall.

The annual Gradam Ceoil Awards, also known as ‘the Oscars of traditional music’, pay homage to musicians who have advanced, strengthened, and preserved traditional music in Ireland.

Paddy Glackin, described by TG4 as a “fiddle player, consummate performer, seasoned broadcaster, teacher, recording artist, archivist, collaborator - a true keeper of the flame”, will receive the top award on the night, it was confirmed on March 24.

“For almost half a century, Paddy has made, and continues to make, a significant contribution to traditional music in Ireland,” TG4 said as they announced this year’s award recipients.

“Amongst leading influences were his father and subsequently, John Doherty, Tommie Potts and Padraig O’Keeffe,” they explained.

“Paddy has always been eager to engage with new approaches - his seminal 1980 recording with Jolyon Jackson set a benchmark in opening cross-fertilisation within traditional music and his work with the avant-garde American composer John Cage has been universally acknowledged.

“The founding fiddle player with The Bothy Band, included amongst many others he has toured and recorded with are Mícheál Ó Domhnaill, Liam O’Flynn, Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin & Robbie Hannan,” they add.

Elsewhere in the ceremony, Cork native Diarmuid Ó Meachair will receive the Young Musician 2022 award.

The Cúil Aodha native, who first started on the tin whistle, was always immersed in the Irish traditional music world and grew up singing with the Cór Cúil Aodha.

“His music not only comes from the area but very much from the blood,” TG4 explains. “Drawing from musicians such as Finbarr Dwyer, Jackie Daly, Johnny Connolly and mixing that with techniques from John Kimmell and many Quebec musicians, Diarmuid is one of the most exciting accordion/ melodeon players of his generation.”

This year’s Lifetime Achievement 2022 goes to Dolores Keane.

Desbribed by TG4 as having “one of the most distinctive, soulful, and sweet voices of our generation”, as a young girl she was influenced by the singing of her aunts Sarah and Rita. “She began her professional singing career with Dé Dannan in 1975 where her unique, soulful, and emotive voice was heard across the globe. Her work with John Faulkner brought new arrangements to the tradition that was to continue through the 1980’s and early 1990’s,” they explain.

“Her recordings with The Reel Union Band, Solid Ground and Lion in a Cage were ground-breaking.”

Over the years she has collaborated with Emmylou Harris, The Chieftains, Paul Brady in song from the Irish tradition and other traditions.

Connie O’Connell will be awarded Composer 2022 on the day.

O’Connell is a fiddle player and composer from Cill na Martra, in the Múscraí Gaeltacht of West Cork.

“Connie’s music has been influenced by the renowned fiddle players of the nearby Sliabh Luachra area such as Denis Murphy, Pádraig O’Keeffe, and Julia Clifford,” TG4 explains.

“In 2014 a collection of 69 of his compositions was released as two CDs (recorded by Connie and his daughter, Áine), along with a book of the tunes.

“UCC – where Connie has taught fiddle since the 1980s – has made this Bóithrín na Smaointe project available as a free, online learning resource.”

Conamara sean-nós singer Sarah Ghriallais is this year’s Singer 2022.

The singer grew up in Muiceanach Idir Dhá Sháile in the Conamara Gaeltacht steeped in the tradition of sean-nós.

She won Corn Uí Riada at Oireachtas na Gaeilge in 1984, an award won eight times since by various members of the Griallais family; her sisters Nan and Nora and more recently, her son, Michael Frank Ó Confhaola and her niece Celia Ní Fhátharta.

“Sarah was appointed singer in residence at NUIG in 2017, her songs have been recorded by Cló Iar–Chonnacht and most recently ‘Idir Dhá Sháile 2’ by Gael Linn,” TG4 explains.

“The most noted songs of her repertoire are Táilliúr a’Mhagadh, Eileanóir na Rún, Póg Bhideog and Amhrán Chamuis.”

Edwina Guckian from Drumsna in Co. Leitrim receives the Outstanding Contribution Award 2022.

“Edwina was steeped in the music of Leitrim and Roscommon as a young child,” TG4 said.

“She is a dancer, dance teacher, choreographer, artistic director, and cultural activist who since the age of 16 has innovated and moulded various projects and gatherings all of which explore the relationship between music and movement.

“She works tirelessly to promote the cultural treasures of her native Leitrim through her work with most cultural and artistic organisations in Ireland today.

“She has performed with the biggest musical acts in Ireland today and is without doubt, one of Ireland’s leading solo dancers.”

A new award introduced this year, the Music Group 2022 goes to Skara Brae.

Skara Brae’s emergence in the early 1970’s rejuvenated an interest in Irish traditional singing at a time when it was in danger of dying out.

They produced a unique, ground-breaking sound which challenged the traditional view of sean-nós singing but remains fresh and innovative to this day.

Skara Brae are sisters and brother Tríona, Maighread and Mícheal Ó Domhnaill (1951-2006) and Daithí Sproule.

“Their distinctive sound is rooted in the tradition whilst also taking inspiration from emerging pop and folk acts of the 1960’s such as The Beatles, Bob Dylan, and Joan Baez,” TG4 explains.

“A new, young emerging audience were grabbed by Skara Brae’s raw, edgy, fresh sound and their 1971 album continues to inspire generations of traditional Irish singers and musicians to this day.”

TG4 Gradam Ceoil 2022 recipients:

Ceoltóir /Musician - Paddy Glackin

Amhránaí /Singer - Sarah Ghriallais

Ceoltóir Óg/Young Musician - Diarmuid Ó Meachair

Gradam Saoil/Lifetime Achievement - Dolores Keane

Cumadóir / Composer - Connie O’Connell

Grúpa Ceoil/Music Group- Skara Brae

Gradam Comaoine/Outstanding Contribution - Edwina Guckian

Gradam Ceoil Awards

Gradam Ceoil TG4 is the premier annual traditional music awards scheme and academy.

An independent panel of adjudicators selects recipients each year - It is not a competition.

The Gradam Ceoil recipients are presented with a specially commissioned piece by leading sculptor John Coll as well as a small stipend.

This year’s awards will be presented at the Gradam Ceoil TG4 Concert in the Nation Concert Hall, Dublin on Easter Sunday, April 17.

At this live televised concert, hosted by Doireann Ní Ghlacáin & Páidí Ó Lionáird, the 2022 Gradam recipients will be joined in performance on stage by their own special musical guests in a unique, star-studded line-up of musicians and award-presenters.

Tickets available here.