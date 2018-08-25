Liam Gallagher and girlfriend respond to accusations of assault
Entertainment

Liam Gallagher and girlfriend respond to accusations of assault

The Beady Eye singer had his say regarding allegations he was physically abusive to his partner.

The ex-Oasis frontman joked saying there was 'only one witch' in his life.

Reports from The Sun alluded to Gallagher choking his girlfriend Debbie Gwyther outside a nightclub, to which both members of the couple dismissed.

Gallagher tweeted he had 'never put my hands on any woman in a vicious manner' while Gwyther said she was shocked that reporters asked for her boyfriend's comment rather than her own.

"Legal case impending", she added.

A post shared by Debbie Gwyther (@zeb0rah) on

