Liam Gallagher and girlfriend respond to accusations of assault

The Beady Eye singer had his say regarding allegations he was physically abusive to his partner.

The ex-Oasis frontman joked saying there was 'only one witch' in his life.

Reports from The Sun alluded to Gallagher choking his girlfriend Debbie Gwyther outside a nightclub, to which both members of the couple dismissed.

Gallagher tweeted he had 'never put my hands on any woman in a vicious manner' while Gwyther said she was shocked that reporters asked for her boyfriend's comment rather than her own.

"Legal case impending", she added.

Advertisement

Firstly I have never put my hands on any woman in a vicious manner Secondly there is only 1 witch and we all know who that is as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 25, 2018