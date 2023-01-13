LISA MARIE Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, has died aged 54.

She died on Thursday after being rushed to hospital earlier that day, her mother Priscilla said in a statement.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley said.

“She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

The announcement came just hours after Priscilla had confirmed that Lisa Marie was rushed to hospital earlier on Thursday.

My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time.

-Priscilla Presley pic.twitter.com/j5oNfNMYJx — Priscilla Presley (@Cilla_Presley) January 12, 2023

Los Angeles County paramedics were dispatched to a Calabasas home at 10.37am following a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest, according to Craig Little, a spokesperson for the county’s fire department.

She had been seen as recently as Tuesday at the Golden Globes, where Austin Butler took home the award for best actor in a drama for depicting her father in a biopic.

"Our hearts are broken with the sudden and shocking passing of Lisa Marie Presley tonight.... It's too much," said Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks, who starred in the recent biopic movie Elvis.

"Lisa baby girl, I'm so sorry. I'll miss you but I know I'll see you again," wrote actor John Travolta on Instagram.

"How heartbreaking. I hope she is at peace in her dad's arms," tweeted singer LeAnn Rimes.

Lisa Marie Presley was Elvis's only child and was nine-years-old when he died in August 1977. She had previously controlled Elvis Presley Enterprises, but sold the bulk of shares in the company to a private equity firm in 2005.

She was married four times. She wed pop star Michael Jackson in 1994, just 20 days after her divorce from her first husband, musician Danny Keough. The couple divorced in 1996.

In 2002, she married actor Nicholas Cage, who filed for divorce four months later.

Her fourth marriage was to her guitarist and music producer Michael Lockwood. Their divorce was finalised in 2021.

Her only son, Benjamin Keough, himself a musician, died in 2020 at age 27, a death ruled a suicide by the Los Angeles County coroner.

She is survived by daughter Riley Keough, 33, an actress, and 14-year-old twin daughters Harper and Finley Lockwood.