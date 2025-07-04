All aboard for the TLICN Thames cruise
All aboard for the TLICN Thames cruise

THE London Irish Construction Network (TLICN) held their latest networking event on the River Thames.

Around 120 guests set sail from Westminster Pier for a cruise aboard the M.V. Avontuur IV along the river.

Tim Pettigrew (Reddy Architects), Emrah Coskun (Steel Homes Ltd), James Stokes (Wave Dynamics) and Mossie Power ( Carrick-on-Suir) Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography

Malcolm McNally took his camera and headed downriver with the company and crew.

Jill Willis (Attract and Engage), Nicola Barden (BSF Solid Surfaces), Bridie Cunningham (Portman Scott) and Jessica Kelly (The Mindset Consultancy) Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography

TLICN Directors Sean and Nicole Daly, Mary Pottinger and Niall O'Dowd Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography

 

Roisin Murtagh, of South London Drones, and Ross Jackson, of Guncast Pools and Wellness (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Richard Moloney (Shannon Utilities), Charlotte Riney (Fenchurch) and Dave Perrotton (Emico) Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography

Patrick Foley (Sonar Financial Services), TLICN Director Sean Daly and Alan McCarthy (HW Finance)

Lily Somers (Link365) and Bernard Greene (Flexwood Joinery) PIcs: Malcolm McNally Photography

John Sheehy (Stewart Construction), Rory Gibbons (Mastersons) and William Dalton (LSG)

Aideen Cusack, Serena Nash, Nicola Murphy, Frances Connolly and Laura Byrne (all Embassy of Ireland) Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography

