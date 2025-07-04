All aboard for the TLICN Thames cruise

THE London Irish Construction Network (TLICN) held their latest networking event on the River Thames.
Around 120 guests set sail from Westminster Pier for a cruise aboard the M.V. Avontuur IV along the river.
Tim Pettigrew (Reddy Architects), Emrah Coskun (Steel Homes Ltd), James Stokes (Wave Dynamics) and Mossie Power ( Carrick-on-Suir) Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography
Malcolm McNally took his camera and headed downriver with the company and crew.
Scroll down for more images from the event...
Jill Willis (Attract and Engage), Nicola Barden (BSF Solid Surfaces), Bridie Cunningham (Portman Scott) and Jessica Kelly (The Mindset Consultancy) Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography
TLICN Directors Sean and Nicole Daly, Mary Pottinger and Niall O'Dowd Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography