Sharon Horgan will produce new Apple TV+ series starring Jennifer Aniston

SHARON HORGAN’S production firm will produce an adaptation of the bestselling novel I’m Glad My Mum Died.

Apple TV+ has secured the rights to produce a television series inspired by Jennette McCurdy’s best-selling, coming-of-age memoir, which is based on her own experiences as a child star with an overbearing mother.

Published in 2022 the book spent more than 80 weeks on the New York Times' best seller list.

The series will be written, executive produced and showrun by McCurdy and Ari Katcher.

Sharon Horgan, Merman, LuckyChap, Jerrod Carmichael and Erica Kay are also executive producers, as is Jennifer Aniston, who will star as the mother in the series.

The project marks the latest collaboration between Apple TV+ and Aniston, who stars in and executive produces the award-winning The Morning Show.

Apple TV+ also recently collaborated with Horgan and Merman on Bad Sisters, which secured BAFTAs for Best Drama Series and a Best Supporting Actress win for series star Anne-Marie Duff, following its first series.

Series two of the Dublin-based drama aired in November 2024.

Horgan, who was born in London but raised in Slane, Co. Meath, is the writer, producer and stars in the series, which became an instant hit when first released in 2022.