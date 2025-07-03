Ferry service linking Ireland and France set to be scrapped

A FERRY service linking Ireland and France is set to be scrapped later this year.

Stena Line has confirmed they plan to withdraw their three-day Rosslare-Cherbourg service, following a “strategic route review”.

The last sailing will depart Cherbourg in northern France on 29 September, arriving in Rosslare in Co. Wicklow on September 30, the company has confirmed.

Stena Line claims the plans have been developed after an “extensive review” with the intention of “strengthening the company’s investment in the Irish Sea, whilst delivering the most efficient use of the company’s resources”.

“Our priority is, as always, the care of our people and customers,” Johan Edelman, Stena Line’s Trade Director said.

“We’ve already met with our colleagues and over this period of consultation we will be working with any individual affected to consider all options, including redeployment opportunities.”

He added: “As we work through this change we will continue to support our colleagues at every stage.

“Our customer service team will be helping customers who have booked travel after September to keep any inconvenience to a minimum.”

While cancelling this service, Stena Line is investing elsewhere in its Irish Sea network.

The firm recently announced investments of almost £40 million in its Liverpool and Belfast terminals, as well as the upgrading of infrastructure at their Fishguard port

“We will also be increasing capacity across the Irish Sea with two new freight vessels planned for the Belfast – Heysham route and an additional freight vessel for the Dublin – Liverpool route,” Mr Edelman explained.

“I would like to take this opportunity to personally thank our employees, customers and delivery partners over the past 11 years,” he added.

“Our Rosslare - Cherbourg service is one that we will always be proud of, and we will continue to deliver the same high-quality service over the coming months.”