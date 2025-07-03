Eileen Walsh and Risteárd Cooper among stars who turned out for Dancing at Lughnasa opening night

ACTORS Eileen Walsh and Risteárd Cooper were among the stars who turned out for the opening night of Dancing at Lughnasa in Dublin this week.

The Gate Theatre production of Brien Friel’s classic is running at the 3Olympia Theatre until July 26.

It is the first time a Gate Theatre production has transferred to the 3Olympia in 35 years.

The last show to do so was a version of Sean O’Casey’s Juno and the Paycock in 1990.

"We are thrilled to rekindle our historic relationship with the Olympia Theatre", said Gate Theatre Executive Director Colm O’Callaghan ahead of the show’s opening.

"Our strategic vision is that of an 'Open Gate' where everyone has access to great theatre, and playing to 3Olympia’s summer audiences is a great way to help us realise this and to expand our audience."

O'Callaghan added: "Collaborating with 3Olympia also means that our own stage is available to deliver on other key strategic goals such as premiering contemporary international plays."

This week stars were out in force to watch the show, including Cork native Walsh, Dublin born Cooper, costume designer Joan Bergin and television presenter Maia Dunphy.

The critically acclaimed production is directed by Caroline Byrne, with a cast that features Lauren Farrell, Peter Gowen and Pauline Hutton.

Set in Friel's fictional town of Ballybeg in Donegal in 1936, the story follows the lives of the five Mundy sisters.

The play originally premiered in 1990 at Dublin's Abbey Theatre.

A revival at the National Theatre in London in 2023 featured Ardal O'Hanlon and Siobhán McSweeney.