Full reopening of Holyhead Port delayed

THE planned full reopening of Holyhead Port has been delayed.

Terminal 3 at the Welsh port was set to reopen on July 1, following extensive repair work needed to fix damage sustained when Storm Darragh hit in December.

All sailings were cancelled at the port from December 7, 2024 after the storm caused significant damage to two of its berths.

In January access to the Terminal 5 ferry berth was restored.

Ferry services have been back in operation from Terminal 5 since January 16, but Terminal 3 remains closed.

It was due to be up and running again this week, but a statement from port operators Stena Line confirmed that the opening will be delayed by a fortnight.

“Stena Line is disappointed by the announcement that the reopening of Terminal 3 (T3) at Holyhead Port will be delayed for two weeks,” they said.

“Whilst Stena Line has operated a full sailing schedule since the reopening of Terminal 5 in January of this year, timetable adjustments have been necessary as T3 remained closed for essential repairs,” they added.

Johan Edelman, Stena Line Trade Director (Irish Sea South), said the news was "disappointing".

“Whilst we are disappointed that we cannot return to our normal sailing schedule, we recognise and appreciate the scale and complexity of the specialist work that has been undertaken since December 2024,” he explained.

Terminal 3 is now expected to be up and running from July 15.

“Stena Line has been able to continue to operate its service on the Holyhead – Dublin route with the same frequency via adjustments to the timetable,” Mr Edelman said.

“Stena Line had planned to return to the normal timetable at the start of July, as advised, so I would like to apologise to our customers for any inconvenience and thank them for their understanding,” he added.

“Our customer service teams will be in contact with our customers to minimise any disruption and we look forward to the completion of works and a return to our normal schedule on the 15 July.”