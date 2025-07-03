New easier British citizenship route for Irish citizens launched

IRISH people living in the UK will soon be able to apply for British citizenship under a new easier, cheaper route, strengthening the unique relationship between the two countries.

This is on foot of the Private Members’ Bill introduced by Rt. Hon. Gavin Robinson MP which gave the Home Office the opportunity to focus on this aspect of immigration law.

Migration and Citizenship Minister Seema Malhotra is visiting Belfast today (3 July) to formally welcome the commencement of the British Nationality (Irish Citizens) Act 2024.

The new route, part of the Act, makes it easier for Irish citizens to become British. Applicants will be subject to a more streamlined digital application process and will not be required to demonstrate knowledge of English language or sit the Life in the UK test.

The registration fee will be 50% cheaper than for other nationalities, at £723 for adults and £607 for children. Children looked after by the local authority will be processed free of charge, as will those who can credibly demonstrate they can’t afford the application fee. Minister Malhotra said: “The UK and Ireland enjoy a close and continued shared history and geographic links that have fostered deep cultural connections and family ties across generations.

“This new route represents the unique relationship between our two countries and builds upon the Common Travel Area arrangements that have benefited citizens of both nations for decades.

"I am pleased the route will enable eligible Irish nationals who have made their home in the UK to fully participate in British society while maintaining their Irish citizenship.”

From 22 July 2025, which is when the British Nationality (Irish Citizens) Act 2024 comes into force, Irish citizens living in England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man will be able to apply for British citizenship under this new, easier route.

An Irish citizen will be able to register as a British citizen where:

— They can show they have been living in the UK for the previous five years

— During the five years, they must have not been absent for a total of more than 450 days

— During the final year, they must have not been absent for more than 90 days

— During the five years, they must have not been in breach of the immigration laws

— They are of good character.

Minister Malhotra told The Irish Post: “These changes are about recognising what makes the UK’s relationship with Ireland so special.

“From 22 July, as our closest friends and neighbours, eligible Irish people will be able to benefit from a simpler British citizenship registration process and won’t be required to take English language or Life in the UK tests.

“This change honours the unique contribution of Irish people to British society, who have helped shape our culture, build our infrastructure and strengthen our communities across every region of the UK for generations.

“It's about giving Irish nationals the chance to officially embrace both identities, and this new pathway cements that special relationship for the future.”

A spokesperson from the Home Office said that there has not been a huge demand for this facility – with only around 300 to 400 Irish people a year, from the Irish Republic, applying to become British citizens.

Background to the law:

The new British citizenship route for Irish citizens resident in the UK has been a long-standing consideration by Parliament and has been raised previously at both the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee (who released a report on 30 June 2021 advocating for an easier and cheaper pathway for Irish citizens living in the UK to become British citizens: Citizenship and Passport Processes in Northern Ireland) and in Westminster Hall debates. The Home Office statement says: "The Private Members’ Bill introduced by Rt. Hon. Gavin Robinson MP gave the Home Office the opportunity to rectify this deficiency in British nationality law."