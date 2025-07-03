Rapist who subjected woman to ‘terrifying ordeal’ jailed
News

Rapist who subjected woman to ‘terrifying ordeal’ jailed

A RAPIST who subjected a woman to a “terrifying ordeal” has been jailed for five years.

Samuel Dyer was sentenced at Craigavon Crown Court on July 1.

Samuel Dyer was setnenced at Craigavon Court House in Co. Armagh

The 33-year-old, of Beattie Park North in Dunmurry, will serve five years behind bars for the attack.

He will also be placed on the sex offenders register and be subject to a restraining order for five years.

“It takes courage for victims of all crimes, but especially crimes of a sexual nature, to come forward and report to police and then go through the criminal justice process,” the PSNI’s Detective Sergeant McKee said today.

“She was subject to a terrifying ordeal, where her right to consent was stripped away from her.

“No one should have to go through something like this.”

She added: “We remain committed to investigating all reports of sexual offences and we hope that the bravery this victim has shown in coming forward will encourage others who have experienced any form of sexual abuse to do the same and seek justice.

“If you have ever experienced or witnessed any form of sexual abuse we urge you to contact police on 101, or in an emergency call 999. We have specially trained detectives who can help you.”

See More: Belfast, Jail, PSNI, Rapist

Related
News 1 week ago

Second man arrested following PSNI raids linked to West Belfast UDA

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 weeks ago

‘Viable' device found in Belfast had been there for 'number of years’

By: Fiona Audley

News 3 weeks ago

Shop owner fined for selling nicotine product to a child

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
News 8 hours ago

Two arrests after police dismantle ‘biggest’ cannabis factory found in recent years

By: Fiona Audley

Business 17 hours ago

Irish businessman Liam Lynch awarded Freedom of City of London

By: Gerard Donaghy

Business 18 hours ago

Nottingham-based Phenna Group acquires Co. Antrim construction materials testing firm

By: Gerard Donaghy

Business 19 hours ago

Investment by global companies in Ireland so far in 2025 could create more than 10,000 jobs

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 19 hours ago

School pays tribute to 'gentle, kind-hearted' teen who died in Co. Kerry incident

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 20 hours ago

'Warm, caring, fearless': President Higgins leads tributes following death of Brother Kevin Crowley

By: Gerard Donaghy