Rapist who subjected woman to ‘terrifying ordeal’ jailed

A RAPIST who subjected a woman to a “terrifying ordeal” has been jailed for five years.

Samuel Dyer was sentenced at Craigavon Crown Court on July 1.

The 33-year-old, of Beattie Park North in Dunmurry, will serve five years behind bars for the attack.

He will also be placed on the sex offenders register and be subject to a restraining order for five years.

“It takes courage for victims of all crimes, but especially crimes of a sexual nature, to come forward and report to police and then go through the criminal justice process,” the PSNI’s Detective Sergeant McKee said today.

“She was subject to a terrifying ordeal, where her right to consent was stripped away from her.

“No one should have to go through something like this.”

She added: “We remain committed to investigating all reports of sexual offences and we hope that the bravery this victim has shown in coming forward will encourage others who have experienced any form of sexual abuse to do the same and seek justice.

“If you have ever experienced or witnessed any form of sexual abuse we urge you to contact police on 101, or in an emergency call 999. We have specially trained detectives who can help you.”