Young girl dies in horror collision in Donegal
A YOUNG girl has died following a collision between a car and a van in Donegal last night.

The incident happened at around 6.30pm on the R240 at Carrowmore in Glentogher, Carndonagh.

“Shortly before 6.30pm, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a road traffic collision involving a car and a van on the R240,” the police force said in a statement.

“A female passenger, young child was fatally injured,” they added.

“A female driver of the car, a male front seat passenger and a female child who was a rear passenger, were all removed from the scene to Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry where they all remain in a serious condition.”

No other injuries have been reported and the road was closed overnight for a technical examination by forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 6pm and 6.30pm on Wednesday, July 2 are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they said.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station at 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

