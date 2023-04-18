Maria Doyle Kennedy among famous faces in ground-breaking new BBC drama Lost Boys and Fairies

IRISH actor Maria Doyle Kennedy is one of a raft of famous faces who have been cast in a ground-breaking new BBC drama Lost Boys and Fairies.

The Dublin native, who appeared in the likes of The Commitments, Kin and Outlander, will star in the much anticipated new four-part series, which tackles the topic of adoption within the gay community.

Written by Welsh writer Daf James, the series, which has now begun filming in and around Cardiff, also stars Sion Daniel Young, Fra Fee, Elizabeth Berrington and Sharon D Clarke.

James' tender tale, described as “a glittering story of singer and artiste-extraordinaire Gabriel, his partner Andy and their journey to adoption”, was inspired by his own experiences, the writer revealed this week.

“I’m thrilled to be working with this world-class team to bring my personally inspired Welsh, queer, adoption story to screen authentically,” he said.

Series Director James Kent added: “Lost Boys and Fairies is the most beautiful love story I've read.

“Daf's scripts are heart wrenching, very funny and powerful advocates for the right of gay men and women to parent a child.

“They left me in floods of tears and as a gay director I'm so excited and honoured to be bringing this story to the general public.”

Produced by Duck Soup Films for BBC One and BBC iPlayer, the series will bring to life “Gabriel’s performances at queer club-space ‘Neverland’ and chart his journey of self-discovery as he grapples with memories of his childhood, attempting to repair his relationship with his dad before becoming a parent himself”, the production team confirms.

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, said of the new series: “It’s a real pleasure to see such a talented cast join forces to bring the wonderful Lost Boys and Fairies to life.

“Daf’s intelligent and hilarious scripts effortlessly blend the everyday with the extraordinary, and are packed with the most brilliant ensemble of characters ready to take BBC viewers on this fascinating and heartfelt journey.”

Nick Andrews, Head of Commissioning for BBC Cymru Wales, added: "Daf James has written a beautiful story about a family.

“Born out of the truths of his own experience Lost Boys and Fairies possesses a unique and distinct emotional power.

"Daf is fast becoming one of Wales' most distinctive voices and BBC Cymru Wales is very happy to back his important and timely series.”

The series is Duck Soup Films’ first commission for BBC One and BBC iPlayer and James' first original screenplay for the BBC.

Lost Boys and Fairies was developed as part of BBC Writersroom’s TV Drama Writers’ Programme 2019 and commissioned as part of the BBC’s Small Indie Fund - which supports the growth of small independent production companies with turnovers below £10m.