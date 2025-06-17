Matthew Horne among all-star star cast announced for reprisal of Samuel Beckett classic
Matthew Horne among all-star star cast announced for reprisal of Samuel Beckett classic

MATTHEW Horne has been announced among the cast of a new production of the Samuel Beckett classic Endgame.

Matthew Horne stars as Clov

The actor, who is well known for television roles in the likes of Gavin and Stacey and Agatha Raisin, joins an all star cast who have been assembled for the show, which will open in the Ustinov Studio at the Theatre Royal Bath this September.

Selina Cadell stars as Nell

Lindsay Posner will direct the production, which also features Douglas Hodge, Clive Francis and Selina Cadell among the cast.

Beckett’s tale, written by the Irishman in 1957, is about a blind, paralysed, domineering elderly man named Hamm, his geriatric, dustbin-dwelling parents Nagg and Nell, and his servile companion Clov.

Douglas Hodge stars as Hamm

They live in an abandoned house in a post-apocalyptic wasteland, while they await their “end”.

Hodge plays Hamm, Horne plays Clov and Francis and Cadell play the parents Nagg and Nell.

Clive Francis plays Nagg

Posner returns to the Ustinov Studio fresh from West End transfers of her recent plays Noises Off, A View From The Bridge and The Deep Blue Sea.

Endgame runs at the Ustinov Studio, Theatre Royal Bath from September 4 to October 4.

