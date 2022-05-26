Most popular Google Street view locations in Ireland revealed
Entertainment

FIFTEEN YEARS ago, Google co-founder Larry Page had the idea to build a 360-degree map of the entire world. From that simple but ambitious idea, Google Street View was born.

Now in 2022, there are 220 billion Street View images from over 100 countries and territories available, allowing people to fully experience what it's like to be in these places right from their phone or computer.

The iconic feature has allowed us to view our own homes from the comfort of our homes and if you’re feeling curious, maybe even further afield.

There are some places that get paid a visit more often than others so much so that they can be broken down into two categories.

To mark those 15 years of exploration, and to celebrate Street View’s newest high-tech camera, some data relating to the most popular destinations on Street View in Ireland has been revealed.

 

Most visited places of interest on Street View in Ireland:

  1. Dublin Castle
  2. Billy Byrne 1798 Monument
  3. Dublin Airport
  4. Phoenix Park
  5. The Temple Bar Pub
  6. Guinness Storehouse
  7. Aviva Stadium
  8. Trinity College Dublin
  9. Molly Malone Statue
  10. Dog's Bay

 

Most visited Museums on Street View in Ireland

  1. Kilmainham Gaol
  2. Titanic Experience Cobh
  3. Dublinia
  4. Muckross House
  5. EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum
  6. Drombeg Stone Circle
  7. The National Wax Museum Plus
  8. Irish Museum of Modern Art
  9. MoLI – Museum of Literature Ireland
  10. Bunmahon Geological Park

 

According to Google, its new camera “takes all the power, resolution and processing capabilities that we’ve built into an entire Street View car, and shrinks it down into an ultra-transportable camera system that’s roughly the size of a house cat."

"But unlike house cats, it’s ready to be taken to remote islands, up to the tops of mountains or on a stroll through your local town square.”

