New images show Steve Coogan in rehearsals for Dr Strangelove ahead of next week's opening
REHERSALS are well and truly underway for the first theatre adaptation of Stanley Kubrick’s comedy Dr Strangelove.

Performances begin at the Noël Coward Theatre on October 8.

Oliver Alvin Wilson, Steve Coogan and Dharmesh Patel in rehersals for Dr Strangelove

Seven-time BAFTA award winner Steve Coogan will play multiple roles in the production, which has been adapted by BAFTA and Emmy Award winner Armando Iannucci and Olivier Award winner Sean Foley, who will also direct.

In the show, Coogan, whose parents are both of Irish descent - with his mother growing up in Mayo, will play Dr Strangelove, President Merkin Muffley, Group Captain Lionel Mandrake and Major TJ Kong.

Coogan and Giles Terera rehearse the show (Pics: Manuel Harlan)

Rehearsal shots released this week show the actor and comedian in action, alongside cast members Giles Terera, John Hopkins, Oliver Alvin-Wilson and Penny Ashmore.

Ben Deery, Richard Dempsey, Mabli Gwynne, Mark Hadfield and Tony Jayawardena also star.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled than to be working with such a talented and exciting cast on our version of Stanley Kubrick’s extraordinary ’nightmare comedy’,” Foley said.

The company of Dr Strangelove in rehearsals ahead of their West End opening next week

“I know from their amazing collective experience that every character and every situation will not only be seriously dark and terrifying, but also seriously funny,” the director added.

Dr Strangelove opens on October 8. For tickets and full listings visit For all information and tickets click here.

