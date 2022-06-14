Philip Baker Hall, actor in Seinfeld and Boogie Nights, dies aged 90

Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo, who starred alongside him in Zodiac, tweeted: "RIP Philip Baker Hall. One of the greats. It's been a gift watching you. It was an honour working with you in Zodiac. Kindness, generosity, humility, and great talent".

https://t.co/EliSmerhiE — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) June 14, 2022