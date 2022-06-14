Philip Baker Hall, actor in Seinfeld and Boogie Nights, dies aged 90
Entertainment

Philip Baker Hall, actor in Seinfeld and Boogie Nights, dies aged 90

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 05: Actor Philip Baker Hall attends the premiere of Focus Features' 'Bad Words' at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome on March 5, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images)

PHILIP BAKER Hall, the US character actor who had a much-loved guest role in the sitcom Seinfeld, has died at the age of 90.

Hall played a haranguing librarian who accused Jerry Seinfeld of not returning a long overdue library book in a memorable 1991 episode.

The actor's turn proved so popular, he returned for the show's finale.

Hall also starred in films such as The Truman Show, Rush Hour and Paul Thomas Anderson's Magnolia and Boogie Nights.

He also played a CIA detective in Ben Affleck's Oscar-winning movie Argo and had roles in Lars von Trier's Dogville, Bruce Almighty and The Talented Mr Ripley.

Other TV credits included Modern Family, The West Wing and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Hall's widow, Holly Wolfle Hall, said the actor died surrounded by family in Glendale, California.

The official Seinfeld Twitter account paid tribute to Hall, saying "his talent would be cherished".

 

Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo, who starred alongside him in Zodiac, tweeted: "RIP Philip Baker Hall. One of the greats. It's been a gift watching you. It was an honour working with you in Zodiac. Kindness, generosity, humility, and great talent".

 

See More: Philip Baker Hall, Seinfeld

Related

US Open:Tee times for the Irish golfers for round 1 and 2 at the Brookline Country Club in Massachusetts
Sport 9 hours ago

US Open:Tee times for the Irish golfers for round 1 and 2 at the Brookline Country Club in Massachusetts

By: Conor O'Donoghue

President Michael D Higgins describes Ireland's housing crisis as a 'great, great failure'
News 10 hours ago

President Michael D Higgins describes Ireland's housing crisis as a 'great, great failure'

By: Connell McHugh

No longer a green and pleasant land
Comment 11 hours ago

No longer a green and pleasant land

By: Joe Horgan

Latest

Ireland's U21 team for the clash against Italy is out, a win will take them to a first ever U21s European Championship Finals
Sport 11 hours ago

Ireland's U21 team for the clash against Italy is out, a win will take them to a first ever U21s European Championship Finals

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Dates, times, and the locations of the All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals, Tailteann Cup final and All-Ireland JFC final have been confirmed
Sport 12 hours ago

Dates, times, and the locations of the All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals, Tailteann Cup final and All-Ireland JFC final have been confirmed

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Ireland have named their 40-Player Squad for the New Zealand Tour this summer, five uncapped players are included
Sport 14 hours ago

Ireland have named their 40-Player Squad for the New Zealand Tour this summer, five uncapped players are included

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Ten Minutes with Siobhan MacGowan
Entertainment 14 hours ago

Ten Minutes with Siobhan MacGowan

By: Mal Rogers

Preview | Ukraine v Republic of Ireland - UEFA Nations League
Sport 16 hours ago

Preview | Ukraine v Republic of Ireland - UEFA Nations League

By: Conor O'Donoghue