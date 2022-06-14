Philip Baker Hall, actor in Seinfeld and Boogie Nights, dies aged 90

PHILIP BAKER Hall, the US character actor who had a much-loved guest role in the sitcom Seinfeld, has died at the age of 90.
Hall played a haranguing librarian who accused Jerry Seinfeld of not returning a long overdue library book in a memorable 1991 episode.
The actor's turn proved so popular, he returned for the show's finale.
Hall also starred in films such as The Truman Show, Rush Hour and Paul Thomas Anderson's Magnolia and Boogie Nights.
He also played a CIA detective in Ben Affleck's Oscar-winning movie Argo and had roles in Lars von Trier's Dogville, Bruce Almighty and The Talented Mr Ripley.
Other TV credits included Modern Family, The West Wing and Curb Your Enthusiasm.
Hall's widow, Holly Wolfle Hall, said the actor died surrounded by family in Glendale, California.
The official Seinfeld Twitter account paid tribute to Hall, saying "his talent would be cherished".
Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo, who starred alongside him in Zodiac, tweeted: "RIP Philip Baker Hall. One of the greats. It's been a gift watching you. It was an honour working with you in Zodiac. Kindness, generosity, humility, and great talent".
