Photographer returns to Inis Meáin after first capturing life on the island 50 years ago
Entertainment

Photographer returns to Inis Meáin after first capturing life on the island 50 years ago

Inis Meáin children relaxinv after hurling training (Pics:Chris Rodmell)

A PHOTOGRAPHER who first documented life on one of the Aran Islands 50 years ago has returned to record a second chapter to the story.

Chris Rodmell has returned to Inis Meáin - one of the three Aran Islands in Co. Galway, with his lens to capture the traditional ways of life there and its inhabitants today.

Gathering the cattle in Inis Meáin 2023 (Pic: Chris Rodmell)

Rodmell’s fascinating journey has been recorded for the TG4 documentary Inis Meáin: Idir Dhá Linn, which airs this month.

In it the photographer reveals the tradition and resilience that remains on the island as well as its hope for the future.

“Fifty years ago, photographer Chris Rodmell equipped with an artistic eye captured the soul of Inis Meáin a place poised at the edge of transformation,” a TG4 spokesperson explained.

“His lens vividly portrayed the island's everyday life capturing the essence of hardworking farmers fishermen devoted housewives and curious schoolchildren.”

St John's Eve in Inis Meáin (Pics:Chris Rodmell)

“Through his photographs he etched a portrait of an ordinary yet extraordinary community steeped in tradition and untouched by the influx of modernity.”

They added: “Now in a remarkable sequel, Chris returns to complete the second chapter inviting a striking comparison between the island's bygone era and its contemporary existence.”

With his earlier knowledge of the island and its community Rodmell has been able to offer unique insight for the TG4 documentary, comparing the lives and traditions he witnessed five decades ago with that which he experienced in his recent visit to Inis Meáin.

Inis Meáin children relaxinv after hurling training (Pics:Chris Rodmell)

“His photographs and recollections offer a precious window into a world that was preserving the essence of an era teetering on the brink of vanishing into the annals of time,” TG4 admits.

“The documentary ventures deep into the pulse of Inis Meáin's community delving into the lives of those deeply ingrained in its history, those who chose to weave their destiny within its shores and those who traverse distances to partake in the island's cultural opulence,” they add.

Among the traditions that Rodmell finds have remained steadfast on the island is the practice of herding cattle to pasture and the Saint John's Day bonfires which continue to be lit every year.

Scoil Náisiúnta Inis Meáin 2023 (Pics: Chris Rodmell)

But there are new experiences too, such as the presence of many mainland children who now flock to the island’s local schools to learn Irish and the resurrection of the delicate art of knitting, which has been rescued from the brink of oblivion by a local indigenous enterprise.

“This documentary serves as a profound tribute to Inis Meáin's illustrious past, its dynamically evolving present and the aspirations harboured for its future,” TG4 explains.

Inis Meáin: Idir Dhá Linn airs at 9.20pm on December 28 on TG4.

See More: Chris Rodmell, Inis Meáin, TG4

Related

Ten minutes with The Púcas on the release of Christmas in Galway
Entertainment 11 hours ago

Ten minutes with The Púcas on the release of Christmas in Galway

By: Irish Post

Paul Mescal scoops best supporting actor gong for role in All of Us Strangers
Entertainment 1 day ago

Paul Mescal scoops best supporting actor gong for role in All of Us Strangers

By: Fiona Audley

New Year’s Day treat as Jamie Dornan returns to our screens in The Tourist
Entertainment 1 day ago

New Year’s Day treat as Jamie Dornan returns to our screens in The Tourist

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Irish weight loss start-up announces UK expansion following successful funding round
Business 1 day ago

Irish weight loss start-up announces UK expansion following successful funding round

By: Fiona Audley

Irish Government confirms date for planned referendums on constitutional references to family and women in home
News 1 day ago

Irish Government confirms date for planned referendums on constitutional references to family and women in home

By: Fiona Audley

‘Extremely positive news’ as Irish students prove better at reading than peers in EU and OECD nations
News 1 day ago

‘Extremely positive news’ as Irish students prove better at reading than peers in EU and OECD nations

By: Fiona Audley

Woman aged 80 killed in collision on Irish road
News 1 day ago

Woman aged 80 killed in collision on Irish road

By: Irish Post

SANDRA COLLINS: Fresh appeal 23 years after murdered Irish woman disappeared
News 1 day ago

SANDRA COLLINS: Fresh appeal 23 years after murdered Irish woman disappeared

By: Irish Post