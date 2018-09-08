Piers Morgan's appearance on the Late Late provoked quite a reaction from viewers

The British presenter had some choice words about Meghan Markle.

Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan sat down with Ryan Tubridy on Friday night to discuss Trump's upcoming visit to Ireland, aswell as his opinion of the POTUS and Brexit.

One anecdote the 53-year-old shared was regarding the new Duchess of Sussex.

Morgan detailed a correspondence he had with the American actress before she met her husband-to-be, Prince Harry.

Morgan went on to deem her a 'social climber' after his experiences with her.

Advertisement

"I just think she's a slight social climber" - @piersmorgan thought he'd begun a beautiful friendship with Meghan Markle but she ghosted him the minute she met Prince Harry. Not sure if the knighthood will be this year, Piers... #latelate pic.twitter.com/NjIcj556IV — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) September 7, 2018

Morgan's appearance made quite a splash online, with many viewers reporting a bad taste in their mouth.

The @fionnualajay is on fire on @dailyedge today.

And, yes please Irish chatshows, pls give the entirely predicate ⁦@piersmorgan⁩ a swerve in future. He has his own audience to bore, surely. https://t.co/EmbzmtNOR4 — Susan Daly (@BiddyEarly) September 8, 2018

Well this is a record for me. Not an hour into the new season of the Late Late and Piers Morgan's smug, bloated head has already caused me to beat to death a perfectly good flat-screen TV. #latelateshow — Donal O'Keeffe (@Donal_OKeeffe) September 7, 2018

Advertisement

Could people who watch Piers Morgan on the Late Late please refrain from tweeting spoilers because I'm planning to watch it when hell freezes over. — John Moynes (@JohnMoynes) September 7, 2018