Piers Morgan's appearance on the Late Late provoked quite a reaction from viewers

The British presenter had some choice words about Meghan Markle.

Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan sat down with Ryan Tubridy on Friday night to discuss Trump's upcoming visit to Ireland, aswell as his opinion of the POTUS and Brexit.

One anecdote the 53-year-old shared was regarding the new Duchess of Sussex.

Morgan detailed a correspondence he had with the American actress before she met her husband-to-be, Prince Harry.

Morgan went on to deem her a 'social climber' after his experiences with her.

Morgan's appearance made quite a splash online, with many viewers reporting a bad taste in their mouth.

